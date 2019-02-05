Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors: NBA GM Says Celtics Not Taking Calls on PG Amid Drama

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

An unnamed NBA general manager told Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald that the Boston Celtics are not listening to offers for five-time All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving.

"Boston's not taking calls on Kyrie," the GM told Bulpett. "That was made pretty clear."

Irving is averaging 23.8 points per game on 50.3 percent shooting for the 34-19 Celtics, who are in a three-way tie for third place in the Eastern Conference.

The 26-year-old can opt out of his deal and become a free agent after this season, per Spotrac.

That has prompted speculation about whether he'll jump ship. Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant has been mentioned as someone who could join Irving on another team.

But Bulpett noted why Irving is so important to Boston.

"But more important than all that to the Celtics is the knowledge that many of the biggest playoff games are won by stars who can make a play when all the offensive and defensive schemes break down. Irving is one of those people who can make something out of nothing, and the Celts are not about to move him when his type is so hard to find—and while they still believe they are close to contending for a title this season."

The Celtics are on a roll with nine wins in their last 10 games. They are only 3.5 games behind the Toronto Raptors, who have lost three of their last five, for second place. Boston also beat the first-place Milwaukee Bucks (39-13) in the first round last year without Irving or Gordon Hayward. Granted, the Bucks are much improved, but the C's can beat them once again with those two in the mix.

Despite Irving's unknown future come July 1, when teams can start talking to free agents, the Celtics shouldn't make a panic move, especially with the season going so well.