Patriots Parade 2019: Twitter Reaction, Photos, Videos and More

Patriots Parade 2019: Twitter Reaction, Photos, Videos and MoreFebruary 5, 2019
The New England Patriots celebrated their sixth Super Bowl title Tuesday with a parade through Boston, dusting off the Duck Boats for yet another year.
The highlight of the day, as always, was Rob Gronkowski. Most importantly, he had wine:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Gronk has a full bottle of wine on the parade bus 😂 (via @7News) https://t.co/jocKITdVCK
And beer:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Gronk just chugging beers now 🍻 (via @joeycanfly1) https://t.co/ExHdsZaE8Q
Yes, he was the life of the party. What else would you expect?
NFL @NFL
Parade Gronk is the best Gronk 🙌 #EverythingWeGot 📺: #SBLIII Championship Parade on @nflnetwork https://t.co/bvQbEqaZaZ
NFL Network @nflnetwork
.@RobGronkowski changed outfits mid-Parade 👷♂️🚧😂 📺: @Patriots Parade on NFL Network https://t.co/4oIMKxUS1l
Like the Patriots or hate them, nobody does a parade like Gronk.
Of course, he wasn't the only one responsible for notable moments from the day. While the Patriots didn't end their parade with any speeches this year, the city of Boston was rocking.
Bill Belichick made sure to dress up extra nice for the occasion:
Ben Volin @BenVolin
Belichick wearing a cutoff shirt under a cutoff shirt @wbz https://t.co/ezWkCtX4Sr
Hey, the only thing Belichick is worried about wearing is those six rings:
Mike Reiss @MikeReiss
Bill Belichick: 6 rings. (screenshot via @wbzsports broadcast). https://t.co/yvFReUqHrs
Tom Brady looked a bit more dapper than his head coach, but he was a bit more preoccupied with the number six too:
Mike Reiss @MikeReiss
Tom Brady signals “6” to the crowd, while Rob Gronkowski, Dwayne Allen and the TE duck boat has gone shirtless (screenshots via @wbzsports broadcast). https://t.co/WdxgFJANXT
NFL @NFL
Brady raises his 6th Lombardi! 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 📺: #SBLIII Championship Parade on @nflnetwork https://t.co/12Jjg5m6bM
Owner Robert Kraft had his best bling on for the occasion:
FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX
Patriots owner Robert Kraft is wearing the "Championships" chain that Meek Mill gave him. Beast. (via @OnlyInBOS) https://t.co/kqw9JTOekb
Rock it if you've got it, Bob.
All in all, Boston showed out Tuesday just a few months after celebrating a championship for the Boston Red Sox. It was quite the scene.
The Boston Globe @BostonGlobe
The scene from Copley Square just now. https://t.co/URG2BZOC8M #Patriots #parade https://t.co/OmAETHLO6F
Super Bowl @SuperBowl
Good times at the #SBLIII parade with @Flyguy2stackz and the @Patriots! 🎉 #EverythingWeGot https://t.co/jDws0CYGCr
NFL Network @nflnetwork
.@Edelman11 hoisting the Lombardi 🏆 #EverythingWeGot (via @MikeGiardi // @JamesPalmerTV) 📺: @Patriots Parade on NFL Network https://t.co/9CW7hiLUfE
The Patriots may not be done either. Belichick hasn't given any indications he'll retire, Brady wants to play until he's 45 and it's not like the rest of the AFC East is good. The Patriots, year after year, find a way to win.
For the rest of the NFL, it's all a bit annoying. But you either beat them or you get out of the way of the parade. All six of them.
