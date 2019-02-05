Patriots Parade 2019: Twitter Reaction, Photos, Videos and More

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 5, 2019

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - FEBRUARY 05: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the New England Patriots and James White #28 celebrate on Cambridge street during the New England Patriots Victory Parade on February 05, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The New England Patriots celebrated their sixth Super Bowl title Tuesday with a parade through Boston, dusting off the Duck Boats for yet another year.

The highlight of the day, as always, was Rob Gronkowski. Most importantly, he had wine:

And beer:

Yes, he was the life of the party. What else would you expect?

Like the Patriots or hate them, nobody does a parade like Gronk.

Of course, he wasn't the only one responsible for notable moments from the day. While the Patriots didn't end their parade with any speeches this year, the city of Boston was rocking.

Bill Belichick made sure to dress up extra nice for the occasion:

Hey, the only thing Belichick is worried about wearing is those six rings:

Tom Brady looked a bit more dapper than his head coach, but he was a bit more preoccupied with the number six too:

Owner Robert Kraft had his best bling on for the occasion:

Rock it if you've got it, Bob.

All in all, Boston showed out Tuesday just a few months after celebrating a championship for the Boston Red Sox. It was quite the scene.

The Patriots may not be done either. Belichick hasn't given any indications he'll retire, Brady wants to play until he's 45 and it's not like the rest of the AFC East is good. The Patriots, year after year, find a way to win.

For the rest of the NFL, it's all a bit annoying. But you either beat them or you get out of the way of the parade. All six of them.

