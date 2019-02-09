Predicting 2019 NBA Draft's Biggest Boom-or-Bust Prospects

1 of 5

Draft projection: Top 10

Boom

Duke's Zion Williamson appears locked in at No. 1 overall, but after that, Ja Morant has emerged as a legitimate candidate to go second. His explosive athleticism and production scream upside and fuel comparisons to NBA point guards like Russell Westbrook and De'Aaron Fox.

A high-flyer, Morant is also on track to finish as the only NCAA player in the last 27 years to average at least 20 points and 10 assists.

He's a layup and playmaking machine with speed, handles, vision and passing ability, plus exciting bounce around the basket.

Like shooting is for many guards, it will be a swing skill. And Morant is starting to flash encouraging signs of improvement, having just hit four three-pointers Thursday night and 22 over Murray State's last 11 games.

If his jumper keeps trending upward, and his decision-making tightens playing with better pros, the team that drafts Morant lands its franchise ball-handler.

Bust

Drafting Morant could require having a top-five pick. And taking a point guard that high means expecting eventual star-level production at that position.

If Morant goes that early and only develops into a mid-tier starter, it will lead to a disappointed front office and fanbase.

And there are bold questions about whether he can be the NBA's next star lead guard.

While his jumper is the most obvious concern—he's shooting 29.3 percent on pull-ups and 33.3 percent from deep—Morant can also be careless and nonchalant. He's averaging a whopping 5.2 turnovers, often appearing overly casual handling the ball against pressure or wild with certain driving and passing attempts.

He's also 2-of-14 on runners, a shot that's practically become essential in today's game with all the length around the basket.

Defensively, his 175-pound frame has been easy to screen and take out of plays. And Morant's effort has fluctuated, as he's been caught jogging back or playing a step behind defending off the ball.

Worst case, he's still a change-of-pace spark, but that's not what the team that drafts him will want.