Patriots Parade 2019: Date, Time, Route and Latest Weather Forecast Report

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Boston is getting used to its sports teams winning championships. On Tuesday, the city will get to celebrate another.

After the New England Patriots won Super Bowl LIII on Sunday night, the champions will participate in a parade in Boston on Tuesday afternoon. Previously, the city celebrated when the Red Sox won the World Series in October.

This is the sixth time in 18 seasons that the Patriots have won the Super Bowl, as well as the third time in the last five seasons.

Here's a look at more information regarding New England's Super Bowl championship parade.

Parade Information

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 5

Start Time: 11 a.m. ET

Route: The parade will start at Hynes Convention Center and conclude at Cambridge Street. The City of Boston shared a map of the scheduled route on Twitter on Monday.

Weather Forecast: It is expected to be unseasonably warm in Boston on Tuesday. According to Weather.com, it will be partly cloudy with a high temperature of 59 degrees and only a 10 percent chance of precipitation.

Although Patriots players and fans are getting used to celebrating championships, there will surely be a large number of people in attendance at Tuesday's parade. According to CBS Boston, Commissioner William Gross said the city expects more than a million people to be there.

After New England's 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams, Patriots players shared their excitement for another parade.

"Skip work. Everybody's off in Massachusetts," safety Devin McCourty said, according to CBS News. "We're gonna party."

"I want record numbers at the parade," wide receiver Julian Edelman said, per WHDH-7.

Edelman won his first career Super Bowl MVP Award after recording 10 receptions for 141 yards.

The Patriots may not have been dominant all season, but they still went 11-5 during the regular season and earned the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye in the AFC playoffs. They beat the Los Angeles Chargers at home in the divisional round, before going on to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs on the road in the AFC Championship Game.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

Two familiar faces at Tuesday's parade will be head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady. Both men have been a part of all six of the Patriots' Super Bowl-winning teams.

Belichick, 66, became the oldest head coach to win a Super Bowl on Sunday night; Brady, 41, became the oldest quarterback to do so.

Although Brady has been in the NFL for 19 seasons, he appears to show no sign of slowing down. The veteran signal-caller stated numerous times during the week leading up to the Super Bowl that he has no plans to retire this offseason.

So this may not be the last Super Bowl parade to feature the pair.