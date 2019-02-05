National Signing Day 2019: Grading Every Top 25 Team's Recruiting Class

National Signing Day 2019: Grading Every Top 25 Team's Recruiting ClassFebruary 5, 2019
We’ve finally reached National Signing Day 2019. Coaches have continued their grind despite the season ending over one-month ago in hopes of landing a program-changing prospect. Their efforts over the last two years of chasing recruits will culminate on National Signing Day.
As the world awaits decisions by the eight remaining undeclared prospects on 247Sports’ top-150 list, there’s also the possibility of flips that could alter how final team grades are given. Knowing what we know now, we’ve graded each of the recruiting hauls of the top-25 teams in the AP poll.
These grades are relative to the rest of the nation in 247Sports’ composite team rankings, not just their fellow top-25 teams. How well they performed compared to their conference counterparts and their program’s traditional landing spot also mattered.
For the top 10 teams, we’ve also noted the class’ best offensive and defensive player, so you can have the early jump on who to keep an eye on for the next few years.
25-21
25. Iowa: C+
Considering that Iowa isn’t known to be a recruiting hotbed for explosive playmakers, they had a respectable class once again. They earn slightly above-average as they’re ranked 40th in the country with their class. It’s the fourth-consecutive year they’ve been between 39th and 47th overall. Kirk Ferentz is doing well to keep the program steady.
24. Cincinnati: F
Despite the Bearcats leaping out to an impressive 11-2 season in 2018, Luke Fickell couldn’t repeat his 47th-ranked class in 2018. In fact, the Bearcats dropped to 78th, which is an abject disaster for the program. Their class was dominated by local 3-star prospects, which is good, but lacks the overall quality Fickell needed for them to take a jump in 2019.
23. Boise State: B-
Losing Brett Rypien to the NFL will definitely sting the Broncos in 2019, but their recruiting class might be able to ease the blow. Boise State nabbed three 4-stars, including Hank Bachmeier, a pro-style quarterback from California. This class was heavy with offensive firepower, which might help the Broncos reach the next level in coming years.
22. Utah State: C-
Utah State’s recruiting profile in past years was abysmal as they failed to break the top-90 in any year of 247Sports’ database. That changed this year, marking a respectable jump up to 86th. 18 of their 22 commits were 3-stars, which will dramatically raise the floor of the program and serve as the foundation for the foreseeable future. Expect to see several on the field this fall.
21. Northwestern: B
With their best finish in years (48th), the Northwestern Wildcats continue to be a nuisance in the Big Ten despite dealing with harsher academic limitations than their peers. Pat Fitzgerald is an A-plus coach due to his ability to develop 3-star players, and this group has a number of future contributors. He was able to nab several solid Texas prospects that will boost the playmaking on this roster.
Wide receiver Genson Hooper-Price, tight end Thomas Gordon, defensive end Jason Gold, safety Corien Azema, and safety Brandon Joseph were those Texas prospects. Fitzgerald’s ability to steal such talent away from Big 12 and AAC country is a promising sign that this program has made strides in becoming a household team.
20-16
20. West Virginia: C-
Unfortunately Dana Holgorsen left an unusually poor recruiting class in place for his replacement, Neal Brown. The Mountaineers dipped with their class quality despite landing several key defensive pieces.
4-star corner Dreshun Miller was the star of the haul and could be a future All-Conference player in the future. But finishing 49th won’t allow the program to hang with other Big 12 powerhouses. Brown might not get too much out of this group as he starts to get his own complete recruiting cycles to overhaul the roster in his image.
19. Army: D
Giving a military academy a failing grade just didn’t seem right considering the sacrifice these athletes make to attend Army West Point. However, finishing 102nd and being the lowest-rated recruiting class within the top-25 does earn them a low grade. 10 of their 21 commitments were 3-stars, and the rest lower.
Finishing 102nd is actually an improvement compared to their previous seven classes. Their highest-rated class came in 2011 when the academy ranked 88th. Though not a powerhouse due to their unique circumstances, head coach Jeff Monken will get the best out of these cadets.
18. Fresno State: C-
Boasting a known head coach in Jeff Tedford and coming off a 12-2 season, expectations were for the Fresno State Bulldogs to have a quality recruiting haul. Instead of taking a leap up the recruiting rankings, their total of 15 recruits finished just 95th in total points. It’s their lowest composite score since 2012.
Not all is bad as their average rating was closer to average, and that boosted their grade enough to avoid failing. They added serious size to their secondary with corner Deven Jarvis and safety Reggie Strong Jr., and remade their pass catching depth chart with four receivers and two tight ends.
17. Penn State: A-
Finishing 10th in the composite rankings, the Penn State Nittany Lions again outdid themselves on the recruiting trail. Replacing the majority of their offensive production from 2018, this will be a revamped unit next year. The good news is they added potentially impactful freshman on both sides of the ball.
Quarterbacks Taquan Roberson and Michael Johnson Jr. both possess explosive skill sets as dual-threat prospects. Running backs Noah Cain and Devyn Ford will battle for immediate playing time in 2019, helping give immediate rewards from the class. And 5-star linebacker Brandon Smith is a strong headlining prospect for the defense, rounding out what’ll be a devastatingly athletic front seven soon.
16. Texas A&M: A+
Jimbo Fisher didn’t take long to boost Texas A&M back into the elite recruiting range. Ranking fourth in the class with a star-studded group of commitments, Fisher’s Aggies are quickly trending upward after an unexpectedly pleasant season. This is the first time since 2014 that the Aggies finished in the top-10 classes.
5-star defensive tackle DeMarvin Leal and 5-star offensive tackle Kenyon Green help fortify the trenches immediately for the program, but their success goes much deeper. 14 4-stars and nine 3-stars make for one of the deepest classes in the country. The only possible complaint is that the Aggies failed to add a higher-caliber quarterback of the future than 3-star Zach Calzada.
15-11
15. Syracuse: C
There’s nothing wrong with a program staying the course and maintaining their recruiting standards. Syracuse finished 57th, which is about on-par for where they’ve been in recent years. More importantly, they added a mixture of talent that’s ready to play now and a handful of developmental projects.
Of their four top recruits, three will bolster a linebacker corps that needed speed and versatility. The other, safety Cornelius Nunn, is a speedster from Florida who brings playmaking and upside to the unit. Watch for the rest of the class to take a few years to get to requisite playing weight, which is to be expected from 3-star prospects.
14. Michigan: A
One-year after finishing 22nd and causing some concern as to whether Jim Harbaugh was resonating with recruits anymore, the Wolverines struck with a terrific class. Though they had a lower average rating than Ohio State, Harbaugh landed several impact playmakers in the 27-man group. They finished seventh in the composite rankings.
The stars to watch for in 2019 are running back Zach Charbonnet, safety Daxton Hill, and defensive tackles Chris Hinton and Mazi Smith. The Wolverines needed explosiveness and playmaking, and these four can help further revitalize the team right away. Harbaugh should be salivating at the opportunity to maximize this talent base.
13. Washington: B+
This was a very workmanlike haul for Chris Peterson’s Washington Huskies. Entering a new era as Jake Browning, Taylor Rapp, Byron Murphy, and Myles Gaskin depart the program, the Huskies had clear needs. Peterson had to beef up the trenches and identify a quarterback for the post-Jacob Eason-era.
He accomplished the mission with a rock solid class. With three defensive tackles and 4-star quarterback Dylan Morris in tow, the Huskies will continue to be one of the best PAC-12 competitors in coming years. They weren’t able to find star pass-catchers, which would be the biggest knock against this class.
12. Kentucky: B-
It’s actually surprising the Kentucky Wildcats as long as it did to reach double digit wins for the first time since 1977 based on the above-average recruiting classes they’ve assembled. But Mark Stoops has been the right coach to develop their talent, and it culminated in a great season and another finish in the mid-30s composite scores.
What’s not surprising is Stoops added the bulk of the talent on the defensive side of the ball. Only seven of 21 signees were offensive playmakers, with two more offensive linemen added. They must hope that one of their quarterbacks, Nik Scalzo and Amani Gilmore, develop into a high-end SEC signal-caller.
11: UCF: C-
Going a combined 25-1 over two years should’ve given UCF a huge boost on the recruiting trail considering the increase in attention they’ve received. They also boast a beautiful campus and terrific locational advantage over other AAC teams, yet finished 53rd in the country in composite score. While not a failing haul, it’s in the same range as they’ve been in over the last few years.
With 21 of their 22 recruits being 3-star players, the Knights finished with less 4-star players than Wake Forest, Arizona, Boise State, Iowa State, Colorado, Duke, Illinois, and Utah. That just shouldn’t have been the case for Josh Heupel’s team. The class does have excellent size throughout their 22 additions, making it possible they outperform their assigned stars.
10. Washington State: F
Number of Commits: 19 (19 3-stars)
247Sports Class Rank: No. 10 in Pac-12; No. 59 Nationally
Top Offensive Player: 3-star QB Gunner Cruz
The largest quarterback of the seven quarterbacks on the Washington State depth chart, the 6’5” Cruz appears to be the next multi-year starter for Mike Leach. Blessed with a quick release and strong arm, Cruz may be the most physically talented quarterback Leach has drawn in years. He’s a willing and able deep thrower as he stands tall in the pocket.
There’s still a lot of competition on the roster, though, and grad transfer Gage Gubrud could muck it up even more. Leach may not be patient enough to hand the reins over to Cruz anytime soon if he can continue finding success with transfers.
Top Defensive Player: 3-star S Bryce Beekman
A fast and physical safety, Bryce Beekman joins a loaded defensive backfield for Washington State. The Cougars have 14 safeties listed on their depth chart, meaning the 6’2”, 190-pound Beekman may have to wait his turn despite being the second-best prospect in the class. It may be a few years before he makes an impact unless he can impress as a freshman.
Synopsis:
Coach Leach does a fantastic job of building a program that routinely outperforms their recruiting rankings, but this was a disappointing haul. Leach is a household name and the Cougars’ defense has been excellent in recent years. They should be able to draw bigger-named prospects to Pullman based on the coach name and recent success.
9. Texas: A+
Number of Commits: 24 (two 5-star, 15 4-star, seven 3-star)
247Sports Class Rank: No. 1 Big 12; No. 3 Nationally
Top Offensive Player: 5-star WR Bru McCoy
5-star receiver Bru McCoy had a very short stint at USC and ended up transferring to Texas. It remains to be seen whether he’ll be cleared to play right away via NCAA waiver, but the Longhorns will reap the rewards of his immense talent at some point. The 6’2”, 205-pound McCoy is a dynamic playmaker who routinely wins at the catch point with his impressive reach and verticality.
McCoy isn’t as large as Lil’Jordan Humphrey or Collin Johnson, but expect a similar experience as far as winning jump balls. He’s quicker than both and exceptionally agile for his size. Tom Herman will have a lot of fun moving McCoy into the slot and to outside receiver to exploit the mismatches he’ll create.
Top Defensive Player: 4-star LB De’Gabriel Floyd
A major point of emphasis for Herman and his staff was to inject the linebacker corps with more dynamic talent that can withstand top competition. They’ve accomplished that the last two years, adding six interior linebackers. 4-star De’Gabriel Floyd may be the finest of them all.
Floyd may be able to start as Gary Johnson graduated this past season. The 231-pounder is more of a thumper than coverage option, but he can hold his own if need be. Watch for Floyd’s brand of physicality to stand out as he earns more playing time.
Synopsis:
This was a terrific class for the Longhorns on all levels. Herman was able to add two 5-stars, but also thoroughly bolstered the trenches and still added 4-star quarterback Roschon Johnson. It’s easy to see why hype around the program is building after two elite classes in back-to-back years.
8. Florida: B
Number of Commits: 23 (15 4-stars, eight 3-stars)
247Sports Class Rank: No. 5 in SEC; No. 11 Nationally
Top Offensive Player: 4-star TE Keon Zipperer
It’s not often a tight end is the top offensive player in a class, but Keon Zipperer is worth the prestige. Zipperer has the look of a future NFL prospect thanks to his hybrid size and speed. He was a standout performer in the Under Armour All-America Game as well.
Head coach Dan Mullen has had success with versatile offensive weapons in the past, but Zipperer is ready-made to make an impact in 2019. He can be a traditional tight end, slot receiver, or h-back who leaks out and exposes inferior athletes in space. This was a huge get for Florida.
Top Defensive Player: 4-star CB Chris Steele
A top-five corner in the class, the Gators continue to add talented secondary recruits to their roster. Chris Steele has decent size at 6’0” and 185 pounds, but should continue to grow into his frame over time. He’s a speedy, vertical coverage corner who should excel as a downhill playmaker in the Gators’ scheme.
The pathway to playing time isn’t clear in 2019, but it will as the upperclassmen depart. Sitting for a year should allow Steele to add enough weight to start outside. His game is similar to current star corner C.J. Henderson.
Synopsis:
This was a good, but not special class for the Gators. The lack of 5-star talent is shocking, and sets them back as Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, and Texas A&M all had clearly better classes. There’s still enough talent at positions of need to be excited about, but this won’t be the class that elevates the program to their peak potential.
7. Georgia: A+
Number of Commits: 23 (four 5-stars, 16 4-stars, three 3-stars)
247Sports Class Rank: No. 2 in SEC; No. 2 in Nationally
Top Offensive Player: 5-star C Clay Webb
One of the biggest intrastate steals was the Bulldogs landing 5-star center Clay Webb. Webb has the perfect frame for center at 6'3", 295 pounds and is ready to compete for playing time as soon as 2019. He was custom-made to fit the Bulldogs' outside zone attack.
Adding Webb to recent 5-star offensive line recruits Isaiah Wilson, Cade Mays, and Jamaree Salyer gives the program one of the most tantilating corps in the country. They’ll each have to prove their worth, but the potential is sky high.
Top Defensive Player: 5-star DE Nolan Smith
An elite speed-rushing prospect in the 2019 class, Nolan Smith is the crown jewel of an amazing assembly of talent for Georgia. He could be the next Dwight Freeney with his skill set. Importantly, they beat out Clemson and Alabama for Smith.
He doesn't have ideal size or length for the position, but his speed more than makes up for it. He'll be great as a rush linebacker because of his explosiveness. Expect Smith and other recent top Bulldogs defensive recruits to take over in 2019 as the team fully transitions to being Kirby Smart's roster.
Synopsis:
The rich were able to get richer, as Kirby Smart and his staff led the nation with four 5-star additions and 16 4-stars. There’s superstar talent headlining, and enough second-tier prospects to nearly field a talented team on their own. The Bulldogs will continue to be a thorn in Alabama’s side moving forward, if not overtake them at some point.
6. LSU: A+
Number of Commits: 22 (three 5-stars, 10 4-stars, nine 3-stars)
247Sports Class Rank: No. 4 in SEC; No. 6 Nationally
Top Offensive Player: 5-star RB John Emery Jr.
Although LSU has built a strong pipeline of running backs over the years, there's room for 5-star freshman John Emery Jr. to make an immediate impact. Emery was chased several top programs, but his lone visit was to his home-state Tigers. Both parties were perfect for each other.
Emery has ideal size and power for the Tigers at 5'11" and 206 pounds, which is attractive considering their other options on the roster are closer to rotational talents than stars. Emery's physical style and consistency should stand out as he begins his career.
Top Defensive Player: 5-star CB Derek Stingley
It’s key for the Tigers to continue owning the local scene, and they were able to continue that tradition of pulling in both elite Louisiana talent and stockpiling defensive backs. 5-star Derek Stingley is from Baton Rouge, and chose the Tigers over a handful of other blue blood programs despite taking two other visits.
A premier cornerback prospect, Stingley appears to be the next blue blood at LSU. Blessed with elite size (6'0½") and speed (4.3 40), Stingley plays fast and physical. He'll fit right into Greedy Williams' role as a shutdown playmaker. It wouldn't be surprising for him to start as a true freshman given his physical tools.
Synopsis:
LSU compiled only 22 recruits, but their quality of recruit was as strong as any team except Alabama and Georgia. The headlining talent of Emery, Stingley, and linebacker Marcel Brooks will help Ed Orgeron maintain the high-level of play expected out of those positions. The 4-star additions of quarterback Peter Parrish and receiver Trey Palmer could pay off over the next few years as well as high-upside players.
5. Notre Dame: B
Number of Commits: 21 (15 4-stars, six 3-stars)
247Sports Class Rank: No. 1 Independent; No. 14 Nationally
Top Offensive Player: 4-star C/G Zeke Correll
The Fighting Irish continue to land blockers with impressive blend of movement ability and technique. 4-star interior lineman Zeke Correll was lauded for his ability to “decleat linemen” with his power, which fits their downhill running attack perfectly. Brian Kelly’s offenses have branded a punishing style that Correll should benefit from.
This was a needed signing for the Irish. With only three other guards on the roster, it’s possible Correll plays either center or guard. There’s a pathway to playing time as early as 2019, but 2020 would be ideal as he adds some weight to his 285-pound frame and gets closer to 300 pounds.
Top Defensive Player: 4-star S Kyle Hamilton
A downhill hammer at safety, 4-star Kyle Hamilton is a new-age backend player that the Irish can use to change-up their defense. Hamilton only ran a 4.63 40-yard dash, but also leapt 40 inches at 6’3”. He’s a rare athlete with his measurements.
Although the Irish have nine safeties listed on their depth chart, Hamilton is more unique than the other options because of his explosiveness. Don’t be surprised if the Irish work in three safety looks and have Hamilton closer to the line of scrimmage or develop into a tight end-stopped in critical matchups. This would maximize the run-stopping and versatility of the unit.
Synopsis:
Notre Dame needed a meat and potatoes class to inject more talent into the trenches, and they accomplished their task well. With only one 4-star offensive playmaker, though, the Irish won’t be overcoming the athleticism difference between them and elite football programs anytime soon. It’s a solid but unspectacular class for Kelly.
4. Oklahoma: A+
Number of Commits: 24 (three 5-stars, 13 4-stars, eight 3-stars)
247Sports Class Rank: No. 2 in Big 12; No. 5 Nationally
Top Offensive Player: 5-star WR Jadon Haselwood
A 6’2”, 198-pound playmaker, Jadon Haselwood had unbelievable competition to earn the Sooners’ top new offensive player. But he’s worthy of the distinction because of his polished route-running and explosiveness to go with his size. Haselwood still has room to continue filling out and can play in the slot or outside receiver.
The path to playing time will be filled with competition, but mostly from this class. Fellow 5-star Theo Wease is another phenom, but both should play this year. The combination of Haselwood, Wease, and CeeDee Lamb is as talented as any trio in the country, including Clemson and Alabama.
Top Defensive Player: 4-star S Jeremiah Criddell
Oklahoma needed to pump as much as they could into the defense after their repeated issues with the unit over the last few years. 4-star safety Jeremiah Criddell will help with this, and it was a huge boost that he chose Oklahoma over nearby Oregon. He’s a rangy playmaker who should thrive in the spread and speed Big 12 landscape.
Criddell will have to compete with a plethora of other recent safety recruits, but his resume should help him stand out. He can play in the slot too with his quickness and still make an impact, and he weighs more than any other safety on the roster. It shouldn’t take too long for Criddell to at least enter the rotation.
Synopsis:
It’s probably not possible for Lincoln Riley to build a more efficient and explosive offense, but he’s sure trying to find out based on the incredible offensive talent he added in this class. Four of their top-five prospects are offensive playmakers, and the other is 5-star quarterback Spencer Rattler. Riley’s reloading on the fly after producing two consecutive Heisman Trophy winners.
The defense also received a huge boost with multiple big bodies along the defensive line. This team needs to get tougher and more consistent on defense, and this looks like a class that can accomplish that over the next few years.
3. Ohio State: A
Number of Commits: 16 (three 5-stars, nine 4-stars, four 3-stars)
247Sports Class Rank: No. 3 in Big Ten, No. 13 Nationally
Top Offensive Player: 5-star WR Garrett Wilson
The Buckeyes’ offense will continue to morph under Ryan Day into a more NFL-like system based on his recruiting style and 2018 season. 5-star receiver Garrett Wilson is a good example of Day’s recruiting ability, but also to show what he wants. Unlike their usual profiles, Wilson appears to be an elite slot receiver prospect.
At 176 pounds and running a 4.2 second shuttle, he’s much quicker than fast, making him an ideal slot man in a spread system. He’ll feast on safeties and linebackers in open space. He can still outrun traditional corners, too, because he’s going to create separation in a matter of seconds with his acceleration.
Top Defensive Player: 5-star DE Zach Harrison
How good is defensive end Zach Harrison? He’s the 12th-best recruit in school history, according to 247Sports’ rankings. The 6’5”, 253-pound edge-rusher looks like he was built in a lab, boasting NFL-ready size and athleticism already. He logged a 4.47 40-yard dash and 38” vertical at The Opening Finals 2018.
Joining forces with defensive line coach Larry Johnson was a wise decision. Johnson will get the most out of Harrison, and should be able to get him on the field right away. Ohio State’s pass rush suffered after Nick Bosa was injured last year, and Chase Young needs a monstrous presence across from him to maximize this defense.
Synopsis:
It’s a small class for Ohio State, but they were already up against the scholarship limit, so they opted to swing big with their 16 commitments. They did extremely well, earning one of the top average ratings in the nation. The Buckeyes have the chance to continue their vice grip on the Big Ten under Ryan Day if they continue with classes like this.
2. Alabama: A+
Number of Commits: 28 (three 5-stars, 24 4-stars, one 3-star)
247Sports Class Rank: No. 1 in SEC; No. 1 Nationally
Top Offensive Player: 5-star RB Trey Sanders
The No. 2 running back in the country wisely opted for Alabama’s running back factory. Not only does Trey Sanders fit the Tide’s punishing downhill rushing attack with his size, physicality, and solid quickness, but he’s walking into a situation where he can play in 2019. He’s right with Najee Harris as the team’s most naturally skilled back on the roster.
With Damien Harris and Josh Jacobs heading to the NFL, Sanders brings a balanced approach to the team. Similar to Harris as a runner, Sanders may even become a lead back if he can prove worthy in the passing game. The fit between the Tide and Sanders just couldn’t be better for both to flourish.
Top Defensive Player: 5-star DE Antonio Alfano
Nick Saban always lands premier defensive trench players, and Antonio Alfano is as good as they come. The massive 6’4”, 285-pounder is an ideal 3-4 end because of his strength at the point of attack, but sneaky-quickness to still win one-on-one. He has immense potential to blossom into a superstar.
The Tide may have him play right away. His body looks ready physically, and the roster is thin along the line in terms of experience. It wouldn’t be the least bit surprising if Alfano splits a rotational role with veteran Raekwon Davis.
Synopsis:
There’s no stopping the Crimson Tide from winning the recruiting battles, it seems. With Nick Saban’s ability to win on Saturdays and produce stars on Sundays, he’s going to continue mopping up great players. Expect Alabama to remain a powerhouse on and off the field for the foreseeable future.
1. Clemson: B-
Number of Commits: 28 (one 5-star, 12 4-stars, 15 3-stars)
247Sports Class Rank: No. 1 in ACC; No. 9 Nationally
Top Offensive Player: 4-star receiver Frank Ladson
With half their receiving corps either graduating this past year, or gone after next, the Tigers needed young talent to takeover as their current trio of stars become NFL eligible. In the meantime, playmakers like Frank Ladson will be in the wings developing his body for when his time is called. He could be a great player at that time.
Ladson is lanky at 6’3” and 195 pounds, but has tremendous quickness and post-catch talent. He’s much different than their jump-ball winning receivers on the roster currently despite his size. He could earn slot snaps in the future until he’s ready for a bigger role.
Top Defensive Player: 5-star cornerback Andrew Booth
Brent Venables loves tall, physical cornerbacks, making 4-star Andrew Booth the ideal fit for him. The 6’1”, 188-pounder has tremendous length and speed as a corner and return man. The Tigers can quickly incorporate him on special teams as they ease him into a defensive role.
Booth should be able to start seeing defensive snaps in 2019 as both Trayvon Mullen and Mark Fields departed to the NFL. A.J. Terrell is likely gone after 2019, so Booth can quickly ascend in this situation. That had to be a huge selling point in addition to just how good Dabo Swinney has done with this program.
Synopsis:
Clemson’s still awaiting decisions by a few top prospects, and that could dramatically alter their grade. Another 5-star or two would boost them considerably. But as of now, this is a class lacking obvious stars beyond Booth, which is baffling for a team with their pedigree. They’ll benefit from the depth gained across the roster, but many of these players aren’t likely to be game-changers as their other classes provided much more impactful talent.