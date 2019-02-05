NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Anthony Davis, Mike Conley and More

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The Anthony Davis saga continues.

Technically, there's more than one storyline to follow between now and Thursday's NBA trade deadline at 3 p.m. ET. But the eyes of the entire basketball world are on Davis, and with good reason—he's a transformational talent who could shake up a championship race either now or in the near future.

Let's get to the latest Brow buzz below, then see what else is bouncing around the rumor mill.

Lakers Making Big Davis Push, Pelicans Remain Patient

If the Lakers can't land Davis, it won't be for a lack of trying.

L.A.'s persistence continued Monday, as president of basketball operations Magic Johnson reportedly presented what might be hist best possible offer to New Orleans general manager Dell Demps: Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball, two first-round picks and the willingness to absorb Solomon Hill's remaining salary, per ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The fact that couldn't get a deal done might highlight what the Lakers are up against.

Wojnarowski reported there's still a "significant desire" within the Pelicans organization to keep Davis beyond the deadline. ESPN's Ramona Shelburne added the Lakers "have felt conversations with New Orleans have been one-sided, and they are growing increasingly pessimistic about the Pelicans' willingness to do a deal with them."

Davis, who won't reach free agency until 2020, still seems likeliest to join the Lakers at some point. Wojnarowski described Davis' agent Rich Paul, also the agent and childhood friend of LeBron James, as working "to keep the process moving toward a perception of inevitability on Davis' preferred future destination, the Lakers."

Davis reportedly provided the Pelicans with a list of teams he'd be willing to stay with long term, including the Lakers, New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers. But the Bucks and Clippers probably don't have the pieces needed to make a trade. The Kristaps Porzingis-less Knicks might not either, unless they land the top overall pick.

Still, even with Davis and the Lakers having mutual interest, the latest news shows the Pelicans remain in charge of this process. And if they're not enamored with what the Lakers can offer, this process could drag on a long time.

Jazz, Pistons Leading Mike Conley Sweepstakes

With the grit-and-grind Memphis Grizzlies seemingly having a going-out-of-business sale, suitors are reportedly circling Beale Street with eyes on Mike Conley.

The Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons are reportedly "the most serious players in the race," per Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune. The Jazz started the bidding with an offer involving Ricky Rubio and their 2019 first-round pick. The Pistons reportedly answered with Reggie Jackson and a first.

Jackson is the lesser talent and on a longer contract. That said, Detroit's draft pick will almost assuredly be better.

Consider this a coin flip, then, until (or if) either team ups the ante with additional assets. That's the hope of the Grizzlies at least, who need a bidding war on Conley to compensate for the fact they probably waited too long to break this core apart.

Conley, 31, is averaging 20.3 points, 6.3 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

Knicks Trying To Flip Wesley Matthews

Last week's stunning blockbuster trade of Kristaps Porzingis wasn't as much about what the New York Knicks received right now but rather what that return might eventually become.

The primary assets were cap space, draft picks and 2017 lottery pick Dennis Smith Jr. But they also added a couple of veteran rentals, one of whom they're shopping hard to potentially pick up additional pieces.

The Knicks are "exploring the trade market" for three-and-D swingman Wesley Matthews, per Marc Stein of the New York Times, who added that several contenders are hoping he'll make it to the buyout market.

While Matthews' $18.2 million salary, per Basketball Insiders, might be tricky to match, it's worth remembering this is a seller's market—especially with wings. Even as a 32-year-old with an Achilles tear in his past, he could still contribute as a 37.4 percent three-point shooter who can defend multiple positions.