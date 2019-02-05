Patriots Parade 2019: Live Stream, TV Schedule and Weather Forecast

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

If it's two days after the Super Bowl, it must be time for a New England Patriots' parade.

OK, it's not an every-year occurrence, but it has been an every-other-year thing over the last five seasons.

New England is coming off a 13-3 triumph over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII, and while the game may not go in the time capsule as an example of pro football played at its highest level, the Patriots and their fans don't care.

The Patriots, who were almost certainly the saddest sack in the original American Football League in the 1960s and a hard-luck team that lost almost every big game it played until the 1980s, have become the the NFL's elite franchise. They have won six Super Bowl championships in the last 18 years, and the only other NFL team with that many titles is the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The majority of Pittsburgh's championships came during a dominant run in the 1970s.

The Pats have not only become the best team in the NFL, they have also won more championships this century than any other sports franchise in major North American sports.

The team will be celebrated with a parade at 11 a.m. ET in Boston. The weather should be ideal considering it's early February. The temperature is expected to be in the 50's, and 500,000 to 1,000,000 fans are expected to line the route.

The parade will follow the same route that the Patriots took following their 2017 Super Bowl victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

As is Boston championship tradition, the Patriots will get rolling in duck boats during the procession, which will last approximately one hour.

They will take off from Boylston Street near the Hynes Convention Center and continue to Tremont Street, where they will turn left and continue along Boston Common and on to Cambridge Street.

After the Boston Red Sox's World Series victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in November, the city held a parade that got somewhat out of hand as beer cans were thrown. One of them hit Red Sox manager Alex Cora.

Boston mayor Martin J. Walsh said public drinking and marijuana smoking will not be permitted at the parade.

"Just like our Patriots, who showed the world what Boston’s all about, we win with class, we celebrate with class," he said, per Jeremy C. Fox of the Boston Globe. "And part of our celebration of our team is showing respect for the city of Boston."

Three Boston TV stations will televise the event locally, and the NFL Network will broadcast it nationally.

The event will be live-streamed on the Patriots website.