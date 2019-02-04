Rusev Opens Up on Frustration with WWE, Lars Sullivan Update and More in Roundup

Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Rusev Discusses Frustration with U.S. Title Reign

Rusev only held the United States Championship for 32 days before dropping the title to Shinsuke Nakamura at Royal Rumble. Speaking with former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia, The Bulgarian Brute was frank about how he was upset with the lack of time he was afforded to make the U.S. title mean something (h/t Pro Wrestling Sheet's Norm Quarrinton):

"It meant a lot, it always does because it was the first championship I ever won. It kinda hurts me because nobody cares about it. It feels like I'm the only one who cares about that title, and I wanted to make it bigger. I wanted to make it what it was when I wrestled John Cena for it, but it seems like every time somebody else has it nothing happens. Now I've lost it I know the title is probably gonna get lost again, and I'm gonna get lost probably too."

Rusev also discussed his general dissatisfaction with his place in WWE since the company seems unwilling to elevate him to the next level of stars. He said he has spoken to Vince McMahon and others behind the scenes but that "it just never comes to anything."

Of course, Rusev may be blurring the lines of reality and kayfabe since the two can often overlap in the world of professional wrestling.

WWE Hoped to Debut Lars Sullivan on Jan. 28 Edition of Raw

The Lars Sullivan situation remains fluid as the targeted date for his main roster debut remains up in the air, according to Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer (h/t Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc).

Meltzer reported WWE had planned to include Sullivan on the Jan. 28 episode of Raw but that Sullivan wasn't present for the show.

WWE teased his arrival in November and December with the goal of putting him in the ring on Jan. 7, per Meltzer. However, Sullivan experienced an apparent anxiety attack and hasn't appeared on WWE programming since.

WWE Honors New England Patriots with Customized Championship Belt

Keeping up the tradition of honoring the champions from the major sports leagues, Triple H shared the WWE Championship title the company will deliver to the New England Patriots after their win in Super Bowl LIII.

The Patriots claimed their third title in five years Sunday night, beating the Los Angeles Rams 13-3. It was the lowest-scoring Super Bowl ever, both in terms of the final score and New England's winning point total.

WWE also provided the Pats with a championship belt following their Super Bowl LI victory in 2017, with some players putting the title on display during the team's victory parade in Boston.