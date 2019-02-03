Patriots' 13-3 Win vs. Rams Sets Super Bowl Record for Fewest Points

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Tom Brady's sixth Super Bowl victory set multiple records.

Just not necessarily ones he'll write home about.

The New England Patriots' 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday was the fewest for a championship winner in NFL history. The game's 16 points are also the lowest game total in Super Bowl history.

The Miami Dolphins scored 14 points in their Super Bowl VII over Washington to set the previous mark. That game's 21 points is now the second-lowest-scoring Super Bowl.

The defensive struggle set a host of Super Bowl records for low scoring. The game had just six combined points through three quarters and was the second-lowest scoring at the half, with the Patriots leading 3-0.

Tom Brady threw for 262 yards and an interception, with Julian Edelman taking home MVP honors with a 10-reception, 141-yard performance. Sony Michel scored the game's only touchdown in the fourth quarter and finished with 94 yards rushing.

The Patriots defense did not have any one standout on defense but made the Rams offense miserable throughout. Jared Goff was sacked four times and took 12 hits, completing just 19 of his 38 pass attempts for 229 yards. The running game of C.J. Anderson and Todd Gurley did nothing of note, finishing with 57 yards on 17 carries.

Those tuning in expecting any sort of jaw-dropping excitement were sorely mistaken. There was none. It was a defensive-dominated slog with a ton of sloppiness on offense.

Odds are Brady, Bill Belichick and Co. care very little about how the job got done, though.