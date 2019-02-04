Deondre Francois' Ex-GF Diamond Lindsey Apologizes to QB for Posting Video

Mark Wallheiser/Associated Press

Diamond Lindsey, the ex-girlfriend of former Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois, apologized Monday for posting a video on Instagram that alleged domestic abuse.

Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times shared her statement that says, in part, "I want to first start by apologizing to Deondre and his family for ultimately diminishing his character. I should have never posted a video from our past situations that were already handled."

She said Francois never bruised her with physical abuse but verbally abused her. She also said the video captured sound of her throwing things at him and not vice versa, noting she would have taken legal action instead of posting on social media if there was physical abuse.

"I had no clue the video was that serious and would go viral to the point that he'd be dismissed," she said when referencing Florida State head coach Willie Taggart's decision to remove Francois from the football team.

On Sunday, Jill Martin of CNN shared a statement from Taggart explaining his decision:

"Last night, I informed Deondre Francois that he is no longer a member of the Florida State football program. As we build a new culture and foundation for FSU Football, we have high expectations for all of our student-athletes and we will not shy away from those high standards of conduct. We are moving forward as a program."

Wayne McGahee III of the Tallahassee Democrat (h/t USA Today) reported on the original Instagram post, noting she nor Francois could be seen in it. However, he pointed out the woman can be heard saying, "stop hitting me in my f--king face," and the man can be heard saying, "throw it again so I can beat your ass" and "I'm going to hit you in your face every f--king time."

McGahee passed along the text that accompanied the video when it was posted:

"I normally don't put my business on ig, but I am tired of my name being drug through the mud since the beginning, I have been silent. For 2 years I have been in a domestic situation with (Deondre Francois).

"I thought I loved him and thought he could change for the better but it has gotten worse. I lost my first child because of all of the beating and I suffer from post Partum depression. This situation is taking a toll on my life. Yes, I stayed after that because I was stupid and blinded by love.

"This isn't love. You are a coward and this isn't right. Just because you are who you are that doesn't give you the right to put your hands on a woman ever!!!"



Chris Hays and Chaunte'l Powell of the Orlando Sentinel reported in December no charges were filed following previous domestic violence allegations against Francois, although police charged him with marijuana possession. He was placed in a diversion program as a result.

Francois was the Seminoles' primary quarterback as a freshman in 2016 during the team's 10-3 season. However, he suffered a broken kneecap in the 2017 season opener and missed the remainder of the year before returning to play 11 games in 2018.

According to Cole Cubelic of the SEC Network, Francois is in the NCAA's transfer portal following his dismissal from Florida State.