Emmanuel Petit Questions Arsene Wenger's Arsenal Exit Amid Transfer Drought

Arsenal icon Emmanuel Petit has questioned the club's decision to part ways with Arsene Wenger and replace him with Unai Emery following the recent dearth of transfer business at the Emirates Stadium.

Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez was Arsenal's only signing during the January transfer window despite numerous injury concerns in their defence. Petit spoke to the Irish Independent's Kevin Palmer and asked why the club allowed Wenger to leave without a plan to finance the new manager's project:

“You look at the money Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City spend and unless you join them and put the cash on the table to compete for the best players, you are going nowhere.

“Tottenham are not spending money, but they are in the position Arsenal were in a few years ago building a stadium, but there is no excuse for Arsenal now.

“If you sack Arsene Wenger and then say to the guy who replaces him you have no money to spend on new players, I would ask what was the point of sacking Wenger in the first place?”

Petit sympathised with Emery in acknowledging the "frustration level must be very high" after being told there were no resources to make use of in the winter. Emery admitted in mid-January that the Gunners could only make loan signings.

Arseblog pointed to Lucas Perez—still at West Ham United—as an example of how the north Londoners have been drained of funds (Perez scored seven goals in 21 appearances for Arsenal):

Arsenal, sixth in the Premier League, did spend in the summer to sign goalkeeper Bern Leno, as well as midfielders Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi. They also recruited centre-back Sokratis Papastathopoulos, 30, and right-back Stephan Lichtsteiner, 35, to help offer cover in defence.

Emery since lost defenders Hector Bellerin and Rob Holding to season-ending injuries, but the club nevertheless opted not to add any additional names to their back line.

The Gunners lost 3-1 at Manchester City on Sunday, and broadcaster Deji Faremi felt the match reflected a lack of improvement on Wenger's Arsenal side:

American billionaire Stan Kroenke purchased full control of the club in August, and Kate Holton of Reuters remarked at the time that many fans were worried his loan-to-buy would lead to a lack of investment. Kroenke also owns 2019 Super Bowl runners up, the Los Angeles Rams.

Petit's comments hint those fears may have come to fruition so far in north London, with the club still to spend any money on first-team arrivals since Kroenke took full ownership.