Knicks Trade Rumors: Teams Interested in Wesley Matthews; 76ers Speculated

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The New York Knicks have already been contacted by teams regarding a potential trade for Wesley Matthews ahead of Thursday's deadline.

Marc Berman of the New York Post reported the Knicks have received "multiple inquiries" about the veteran forward, who was acquired last week in a trade that sent Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks. The Philadelphia 76ers are among the teams expected to be interested.

Matthews, 32, was acquired in large part because of his expiring contract. The Knicks sent Porzingis, Courtney Lee and Trey Burke to Dallas for Dennis Smith Jr., DeAndre Jordan, Matthews and two future first-round picks. The move gives the Knicks a projected $74.6 million in cap space this summer.

Matthews had five points and one rebound in 28 minutes in his Knicks debut Sunday. Knicks coach David Fizdale thrust all three of his new acquisitions into the rotation immediately and was not dismissive of Matthews or Jordan sticking around long term.

"Both of those guys have played some [playoff] series on some really good basketball teams," Fizdale said. "And who knows what the future holds for these guys? They're ours now, free agents at the end of the year, but who knows? I want them to come here and enjoy the process with us and really help the young guys."

The Sixers would be a natural fit for Matthews, though it's unclear what they could give up.

A trade of Wilson Chandler, Amir Johnson and a couple of second-round picks might be enough, but the Sixers would likely prefer to keep Chandler as part of their rotation. The best-case scenario for Philly would be a buyout that allows the team to sign Matthews. Chandler and Matthews could then be a poor man's version of the Robert Covington-Dario Saric duo the Sixers sent to Minnesota for Jimmy Butler in November.

The Knicks will require a swapping of expiring contracts in any Matthews deal to keep their cap sheet clean. This also limits the pool of potential suitors.