Tracy Wolfson Describes Chaotic Scene During Tom Brady's Postgame Interview

An uneventful Super Bowl LIII turned chaotic in the immediate aftermath of the final whistle as a horde flooded New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady following his team's 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in Atlanta.

Because of the oncoming rush, Tracy Wolfson of CBS was initially prevented from approaching Brady for her postgame interview.

A wave of people greeted him, including team owner Robert Kraft, but the scene was bizarre. Timothy Burke of Elite Daily provided a clip:

Eventually, Wolfson did find Brady:

After the game, Andrew Joseph and A.J. Perez of USA Today spoke with Wolfson: "I'm not going to pull him away from (Kraft)," Wolfson said. "I had to wait patiently. That's my job."

Wolfson also noted that the scene may not have been as hectic as it appeared on television: "I know how it goes with a big-game situation like this. Tom wanted to go and recognize some of the people that got him there. It was not as crazy as it looked visually. We were just moving place to place (on the field)."

Wolfson, who has made stops at MSG Network and ESPN, has been with CBS for 15 years. She is currently the No. 1 court and sideline reporter for football and basketball broadcasts. In other words, the University of Michigan graduate has seen a lot during her decorated broadcasting career.

"I covered the SEC and saw some crazy, storming-the-field situations," Wolfson told USA Today. "I was squeezed out much the same way trying to interview Peyton Manning. It was a little more prolonged tonight, but every (major postgame situation) is kind of like that. I absolutely love it."

Wolfson doesn't have long before broadcasting her next major event, as the Final Four and championship round of the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament air on CBS in early April.