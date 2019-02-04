Julian Edelman on Winning Super Bowl MVP: Tough Times Don't Last. Tough People Do

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

After starting the 2018 regular season sidelined because of a four-game suspension, New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman ended the campaign on the highest of notes with a Super Bowl MVP award.

And it was all made possible due to perseverance.

"[It's] pretty surreal. Tough times don't last. Tough people do," Edelman said after a 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII, per ESPN.com's Jeff Legwold. "I preach that ... I have to try to live to that."

Edelman became just the seventh wide receiver to take home Super Bowl MVP honors, the first in 10 years, thanks to a 10-catch, 141-yard performance against the Rams. On a night when both offenses had trouble moving the football, the 5'10", 198-pound veteran was one of the lone players to make plays consistently.

Edelman (115) now trails only San Francisco 49ers legend Jerry Rice (151) for the most career postseason receptions of all time.

This season wasn't the first time Edelman has had to overcome adversity in his life. As Bleacher Report pointed out, the former seventh-round pick has overcome the odds through the years:

Now his three Super Bowl rings have an MVP award to keep them company.