Rob Gronkowski: I Have to 'Out-Party' Bill Belichick After Super Bowl LIII Win

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistFebruary 4, 2019

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the New England Patriots celebrates his team's victory in the Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. The New England Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

If New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is going to "out-party" tight end Rob Gronkowski after Sunday's 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII, he's going to have to earn it.

Gronk revealed to NFL Network after the game that he is going to make sure his 66-year-old coach doesn't outdo him in terms of celebrating the championship:

The fun-loving Gronkowski has always been known to be a party animal. Belichick? Not so much. Advantage Gronk.

After all, Gronk is the same one who has caught beer from a fan, drank some and then spiked it during a championship parade.

As if that video weren't proof enough, the photos also show that the three-time champion has enjoyed his Super Bowl celebrations through the years:

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

BOSTON, MA - FEBRUARY 07: Rob Gronkowski of the New England Patriots drinks beer during the Super Bowl victory parade on February 7, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl 51. (Photo by Bil
Billie Weiss/Getty Images

BOSTON, MA - FEBRUARY 07: Rob Gronkowski of the New England Patriots celebrates during the Super Bowl victory parade on February 7, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl 51. (Photo by Bill
Billie Weiss/Getty Images

In other words, Belichick has his work cut out for him.

