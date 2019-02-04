Rob Gronkowski: I Have to 'Out-Party' Bill Belichick After Super Bowl LIII Win

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

If New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is going to "out-party" tight end Rob Gronkowski after Sunday's 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII, he's going to have to earn it.

Gronk revealed to NFL Network after the game that he is going to make sure his 66-year-old coach doesn't outdo him in terms of celebrating the championship:

The fun-loving Gronkowski has always been known to be a party animal. Belichick? Not so much. Advantage Gronk.

After all, Gronk is the same one who has caught beer from a fan, drank some and then spiked it during a championship parade.

As if that video weren't proof enough, the photos also show that the three-time champion has enjoyed his Super Bowl celebrations through the years:

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Billie Weiss/Getty Images

Billie Weiss/Getty Images

In other words, Belichick has his work cut out for him.