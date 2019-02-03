Bill Belichick Says Patriots Are 'Still Here' After Winning Super Bowl LIII

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick won his sixth Super Bowl trophy in 18 years with a 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, and he is savoring the moment of the latest title.

He showed some emotion while discussing the win after the game, saying, "We're still here."

This has become somewhat of a rallying cry for the Patriots, as quarterback Tom Brady also led this chant during last Sunday's pep rally at Gillette Stadium.

Belichick also played on the underdog role New England has been pushing throughout the playoffs.

"Everybody counted us out from the beginning of the season," the coach said.

The Patriots were actually the clear odds-on favorite to win the Super Bowl before Week 1, via Kevin Skiver of CBS Sports, but the team used its apparent slight as motivation to go all the way for a championship.