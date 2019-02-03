Bill Belichick Oldest Coach to Win Super Bowl After 13-3 Victory vs. Rams

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistFebruary 4, 2019

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick gets doused after the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. The Patriots won 13-3. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansk/Associated Press

At 66 years old, nine months and 18 days, according to TicToc by Bloomberg, New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick became the oldest coach to win a Super Bowl in NFL history with a 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday night.

Former New York Giants coach Tom Coughlin (65 years, 158 days) previously held the record thanks to a 21-17 victory over Belichick and the Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI back on Feb. 5, 2012.

ESPN Stats & Info noted before the game that Belichick and Tom Brady (41 years old) were the oldest coach-quarterback combination in Super Bowl history.

Of course, the legendary coach's accomplishments extend far beyond just age. Among the Super Bowl records Belichick owns: most appearances as a head coach (nine) and most victories as a head coach (six).

He also won a pair of championships (Super Bowls XXI and XXV) as the defensive coordinator for the New York Giants.

Belichick has put together one of the greatest resumes of all time since arriving in Foxborough back in 2000. He has gone 225-79 during the regular season in his 19 years in New England, winning 16 AFC East titles during that span. 

His 261 career regular-season victories rank third all time, trailing only Don Shula (328) and George Halas (318).

Belichick is now 30-10 in postseason career with the Patriots, going 6-3 in the Super Bowl. He has led New England to the AFC Championship Game in each of the past eight seasons and three consecutive Super Bowl appearances.

With the Patriots' dynasty still going strong, Belichick has not indicated that he is ready to walk away from football. When asked if he was contemplating retiring after the season earlier this week, Belichick only told reporters that his "future at this time is Sunday against the Rams," according to Jim McBride of the Boston Globe.

Belichick will now have some time to think about his future. If he decides to return to the sideline for the 2019 season, he may not be done rewriting the record books.

