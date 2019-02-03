Tom Brady Embraces Trainer Alex Guerrero After Patriots' Super Bowl 53 Win

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

After Super Bowl LIII ended with the New England Patriots beating the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 on Sunday, a stream of people scurried to see Pats quarterback Tom Brady like he was Marlon Brando in The Godfather.

One of them was his personal trainer, Alex Guerrero:

Guerrero also works with Pats tight end Rob Gronkowski. On Sunday, Michael Giardi of NFL Network reported that the Patriots believed Gronk's injuries this season were related to following the trainer's methods as opposed to the team's training staff's edicts:

Per a June report from Seth Wickersham of ESPN.com, there had been some tension in the building regarding Guerrero's access to the franchise, including Pats players and the team headquarters.

Head coach Bill Belichick reportedly "felt the need to permanently clarify Guerrero's role, drawing sharp boundaries." Wickersham also wrote that "he was no longer permitted access to the sideline or all of the team headquarters because he wasn't an employee of the Patriots."



This summer, Brady cut short a few interviews when asked about Guerrero. However, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported in September that the Pats had reached "a compromise" regarding the trainer's role with the team:

There wasn't any other news about Guerrero's involvement with the team this season until the Giardi report from Sunday, but regardless, any simmering issues may have been shoved aside after the team's sixth Super Bowl title.