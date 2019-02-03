Tom Brady Passes Charles Haley for Most Super Bowls as Player with Win vs. Rams

Lynne Stadky/Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's "Greatest of All Time" argument just got even stronger with his latest accomplishment.

With a 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday night, Brady earned his sixth career Super Bowl title, breaking a tie with former San Francisco 49er and Dallas Cowboy Charles Haley for the most in NFL history.

His sixth championship comes 17 years to the day after his first title—and against the same franchise.

Here's a look at all of Brady's titles:

Super Bowl XXXVI (Feb. 3, 2002): Defeated the St. Louis Rams, 20-17

Super Bowl XXXVIII (Feb. 1, 2004): Defeated the Carolina Panthers, 32-29

Super Bowl XXXIX (Feb. 6, 2005): Defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, 24-21

Super Bowl XLIX (Feb. 1, 2015): Defeated the Seattle Seahawks, 28-24

Super Bowl LI (Feb 5, 2017): Defeated the Atlanta Falcons, 34-28 (OT)

Super Bowl LIII (Feb. 3, 2019): Defeated the Los Angeles Rams, 13-3

He has an NFL record nine career Super Bowl appearances (6-3). His four career Super Bowl MVP awards also rank No. 1 all time.

The list of in-game Super Bowl records is rather lengthy:

Single-game completions (43 vs. Falcons in Super Bowl LI)

Career completions (256)

Single-game attempts (62 vs. Falcons in Super Bowl LI)

Career attempts (392)

Single-game passing yards (505 vs. Eagles in Super Bowl LII)

Career passing yards (2,838)

Career touchdown passes (18)

The 41-year-old Brady also established new marks for the oldest quarterback to start and to win a Super Bowl with Sunday's game. Per ESPN Stats and Info, Brady and Patriots coach Bill Belichick (combined age of 107) became the oldest quarterback-coach duo in Super Bowl history.

With this latest victory, Brady helped New England tie the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most Super Bowl titles by one franchise, with six apiece.

Brady may not be done rewriting the record books, either. He told ESPN's Jeff Darlington last month that there is "zero" chance he will be retiring after Sunday's game. And given he has played in each of the last three Super Bowls, he doesn't appear to be slowing down as he ages.