NBA Slam Dunk Contest 2019: Predicting This Year's Contestants

The world's greatest rim-rockers, high-flyers and aerial acrobats will soon take center stage inside Charlotte's Spectrum Center for the 2019 NBA Dunk Contest.

While the event might not always have the name recognition some casual fans crave, it still serves as the crown jewel of All-Star Saturday Night. Judging by the reported participants, this year's version—slated for Saturday, Feb. 16—shouldn't be lacking jet fuel.

We'll examine the four reported dunkers before predicting what might lie ahead.

Dennis Smith Jr., New York Knicks

Smith is one year and one team removed from his last dunk contest appearance.

Then a member of the Dallas Mavericks, Smith couldn't escape the first round of last year's event. He did, however, provide the night's premier throwdown with a gorgeous between-the-legs, 360 smash:

After shooting down the idea of competing again back in September, Smith reportedly reversed course and committed to the contest, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

With explosive hops and a willingness to push the envelope, Smith might have an extra boost this time around after being traded by the Mavericks less than two years after they made him the ninth overall selection of the 2017 draft.

John Collins, Atlanta Hawks

Collins has been wearing out NBA rims since landing in Atlanta as the 19th pick in 2017. He practically dunked his way through Sin City at the 2017 Las Vegas Summer League and hasn't eased up since.

He made 314 field goals as an NBA freshman; 123 of them were dunks. He's already at 103 throwdowns this season, or roughly 36 percent of all his field goals.

Almost unfairly athletic for a 6'10", 235-pounder, he also snags every ball in sight. He should have some electric alley-oop finishes judging by the damage he does on putbacks during games:

Oliver Maroney of Lineups reported Collins will be a part of this event.

Miles Bridges, Charlotte Hornets

While Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes was technically first to report Bridges' inclusion in this event, the rim-punishing rookie effectively broke the news himself.

Just watch how he absolutely obliterated Dewayne Dedmon earlier this season:

Now, imagine anyone trying to tell Bridges he wouldn't be part of this exhibition. He might've posterized the messenger before they even completed the sentence.

Luckily, we don't have to worry about that. It sounds like Bridges is in, and he'll surely have a rowdy Buzz City crowd behind him.

Hamidou Diallo, Oklahoma City Thunder

Diallo is the deepest cut off this year's reported participant list, which Haynes reports Diallo joined as an injury replacement for Miami Heat high-flyer Derrick Jones Jr.

Diallo was drafted 45th overall this past summer by the Brooklyn Nets, but the selection was made on behalf of the Hornets, who wound up rerouting him to OKC on draft night. Diallo has since become a fairly regular rotation member of the Thunder.

He has big-time hops, though, as he flashed a 40.5" vertical at the combine and has put it to good use since joining the Association:

Entering Sunday, dunks accounted for nearly 30 percent of Diallo's total buckets.

Dunk Contest Prediction: Bridges beats Smith in final round.

