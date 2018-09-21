Dennis Smith Jr. Won't Take Part in 2019 Slam Dunk Contest

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistSeptember 21, 2018

Dallas Mavericks' Dennis Smith Jr. competes in the NBA All-Star basketball slam dunk contest, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool)
Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr. participated in the NBA dunk contest as a rookie in 2018, but it appears he will be one-and-done with the showcase event. 

"I'm not doing the dunk contest this year," Smith told ESPN's Tim MacMahon on Friday. "... the gimmicks and everything that go with it, I'm not with it."

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    NBA Stars Binge TV Just Like the Rest of Us

    Dallas Mavericks logo
    Dallas Mavericks

    NBA Stars Binge TV Just Like the Rest of Us

    Leo Sepkowitz
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Jimmy's Camp Says Wolves 'Manufactured' Reports

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Jimmy's Camp Says Wolves 'Manufactured' Reports

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    10 Lakers Questions Before Training Camp

    NBA logo
    NBA

    10 Lakers Questions Before Training Camp

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    Carlisle: Dirk Likely Headed to Bench

    Dallas Mavericks logo
    Dallas Mavericks

    Carlisle: Dirk Likely Headed to Bench

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report