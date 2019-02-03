Patrick Chung in Air Cast After Suffering Arm Injury vs. Rams in Super Bowl 53

Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung suffered a significant arm injury in the third quarter of Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta:

Chung suffered the injury after he and cornerback Jonathan Jones combined to make a tackle on Rams running back Todd Gurley. The Patriots ruled him out for the rest of the game soon after the play.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network provided more information:

Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported that Chung rejected a golf cart ride and walked off the field on his own power.

Chung led the Pats with four tackles when he left the game.

The veteran has played nine of his 10 seasons with the Pats, who led 3-0 at the time of the injury.

Chung has missed only two games in the past five seasons and was second on the team in tackles with 84.

Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston explained the impact of the Chung loss:

Mike Reiss of ESPN reported that Duron Harmon took Chung's place in the lineup.

Drafted by the Patriots in 2013, Harmon started six games for New England this season and amassed 38 tackles and four interceptions. He had a pick and five tackles in Super Bowl LII versus the Philadelphia Eagles.