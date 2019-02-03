Patrick Chung in Air Cast After Suffering Arm Injury vs. Rams in Super Bowl 53

Patrick Chung in Air Cast After Suffering Arm Injury vs. Rams in Super Bowl 53February 4, 2019
New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung suffered a significant arm injury in the third quarter of Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta:
Bleacher Report NFL @BR_NFL
Patrick Chung is down and appears to be in a lot of pain. https://t.co/8lXjgjDUf3
Chung suffered the injury after he and cornerback Jonathan Jones combined to make a tackle on Rams running back Todd Gurley. The Patriots ruled him out for the rest of the game soon after the play.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network provided more information:
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
#Patriots S Patrick Chung, down on the field, is having an air cast put on his arm as he screams in frustration. That’s often the case for a broken arm.
Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported that Chung rejected a golf cart ride and walked off the field on his own power.
Chung led the Pats with four tackles when he left the game.
The veteran has played nine of his 10 seasons with the Pats, who led 3-0 at the time of the injury.
Chung has missed only two games in the past five seasons and was second on the team in tackles with 84.
Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston explained the impact of the Chung loss:
Tom E. Curran @tomecurran
Football-wise, the Patriots do have good secondary depth so they'll be able to adjust but he is a huge tone-setter and was having a very good game.
Mike Reiss of ESPN reported that Duron Harmon took Chung's place in the lineup.
Drafted by the Patriots in 2013, Harmon started six games for New England this season and amassed 38 tackles and four interceptions. He had a pick and five tackles in Super Bowl LII versus the Philadelphia Eagles.
