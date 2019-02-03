Cavs Trade Rumors: JR Smith, Alec Burks on the Block After Rodney Hood Deal

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

After trading away Rodney Hood on Sunday, the Cleveland Cavaliers will now reportedly work to trade Alec Burks and JR Smith, according Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.

There has apparently been "plenty of interest" in Burks, who was traded to the team from the Utah Jazz in November in exchange for Kyle Korver.

The guard has been one of the few reliable offensive options for Cleveland in a lost season, averaging 11.4 points per game since the trade. The 27-year-old has started 23 of 33 games with the Cavaliers.

Although his efficiency has been a problem in recent years, Burks has shown in the past he can be a useful secondary scorer, averaging a career-high 14.0 points per game in 2013-14 with the Jazz. This type of effort would be useful for a contending team hoping to add some offense off the bench.

Being in the final year of his current contract could also allow a team to keep its flexibility going forward.

Smith could be a harder sell, considering his $14.7 million contract for this season. While his deal is only partially guaranteed for 2019-20, he is owed at least $3.87 million of his $15.68 million, per Spotrac.

The 33-year-old also hasn't played since November as he objected to the team's direction and requested a trade. His 6.7 points per game would be a career low, although he only has 11 appearances all season.

Still, a team could find value in Smith's experience after 15 years in the NBA and 130 playoff games.