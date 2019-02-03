Puppy Bowl XV 2019: Recap, MVP, Highlights and Twitter Reaction

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

The most adorable sporting event of the year is in the books after Team Ruff prevailed over Team Fluff with a thrilling 59-51 victory in Puppy Bowl XV.

Animal Planet's annual gathering of the best canine athletes in the world was dominated by Bumble's MVP performance. Her award-winning effort is even more impressive considering she was playing with toys in the locker room in the second quarter:

Bumble also made history en route to being named MVP after Fluff's win:

Team Fluff entered Sunday's matchup on a two-game winning streak in the Puppy Bowl, including a lopsided 93-38 win in 2017. Their recent dominance led to the squad coming into this year's contest as a heavy favorite:

Rather than wait to see what Fluff would bring to the table, Emmitt got Team Ruff on the board on the first drive of the game:

Fluff seemed out of sorts early on, even when things were going well. Clara took a long water break on the following drive as her teammates fought to tie the score at seven:

Those quick-succession touchdowns would set the pace for the entire game. Both teams looked unstoppable on offense, combining for 58 points in the first half. Emmitt made a strong case for MVP with his second score of the first quarter on this scamper to the end zone:

While Team Ruff was content to let Emmitt carry the offensive load, Team Fluff used a more wide-open approach that got everyone involved. Marisol took advantage of a Ruff defense that didn't put anyone around her to make it a 21-14 game in the second quarter:

Whatever adjustments Ruff made after trailing 30-28 at the end of two quarters worked to perfection. Fluff may have been distracted by the mesmerizing halftime show featuring Acrocats doing amazing circus feats and Purr-oon 5 putting on an explosive music performance:

Ruff went on a 28-7 run in the second half to take a commanding 56-37 lead. Team Fluff, displaying the heart of a champion, stormed back with two late touchdowns to make it a one-possession game.

Bumble solidified her MVP win by making a field goal to finish Team Fluff's scoring for the day.

Even though only one team of puppies could be crowned champions on the field, the world is the true winner after being able to watch dogs compete for the biggest honor in sports for two hours.

There's also a silver lining for Team Ruff in defeat. Puppy Bowl referee Dan Schachner told the Hollywood Reporter's Ciara McVey every dog who has ever competed in this game over the previous 14 years has been adopted:

"We've worked with 50 different shelters in this year's Puppy Bowl. We also have the Dog Bowl which airs the night before for adult dogs, which often languish in shelters and don't get adopted as quickly as puppies, so we have to highlight them.

"We have special needs dogs, as well, that often have a hard time getting adopted, so we're highlighting as many different types of dogs as possible, and yes, they all get adopted by the time we air."

Bumble is one of those special-needs dogs who is deaf and vision-impaired. She hasn't let those hurdles prevent her from becoming a world-class athlete capable of dominating on the biggest stage in sports.

Team Ruff's victory is a testament to their hard work, dedication and never-give-up attitude in the face of so much adversity. Team Fluff has nothing to be ashamed of after making a valiant comeback attempt before time ran out.

The only downside to the game being over is now we have to wait 365 days until next year's Puppy Bowl.