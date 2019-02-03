Steve Mills: Kristaps Porzingis Told Knicks He Wouldn't Re-Sign Before Trade

Julie Jacobson/Associated Press

One of the reasons the New York Knicks were comfortable trading Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks is because they knew he wasn't going to stay with them.

Speaking to MSG Network's Rebecca Haarlow during Sunday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Knicks president Steve Mills said Porzingis "made it clear" he wouldn't re-sign with the team:

Per ESPN.com's Ian Begley, the Thursday meeting when Porzingis made his intentions clear to the Knicks lasted less than five minutes.

The Knicks acted swiftly after speaking to Porzingis, dealing him along with Tim Hardaway Jr., Courtney Lee and Trey Burke to the Mavericks for Dennis Smith Jr., DeAndre Jordan, Wesley Matthews and two future first-round draft picks.

New York also benefited from the trade because it created $74.6 million in cap space, per ESPN's Bobby Marks. That would allow the Knicks to offer max contracts to free agents this summer.

Porzingis is eligible for a $4.485 million qualifying offer this summer. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the 23-year-old intends to sign. That will allow him to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2019-20 season.

Mavs owner Mark Cuban told ESPN's Tim MacMahon that Porzingis "probably" won't play this season while rehabbing the torn ACL he suffered in February 2018.

Porzingis averaged 22.7 points and 6.6 rebounds in 48 games for the Knicks prior to injuring his knee.