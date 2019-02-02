NBA Kicks Nightly: Boogie Debuts New Puma, LeBron Arrives in Oregon PE, More

Chris Schwegler/Getty Images

Twelve NBA games took place Saturday, capping off a wild week in the Association that featured the New York Knicks dealing star forward Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks and a trade request from New Orleans Pelicans six-time All-Star Anthony Davis.

Notably, players also crushed it with their kicks choices Saturday. Here's a look at the best the league had to offer.

Tobias Harris Brought Out the Grinches

LeBron James Arrived in the Oregon Tinker 3s





Air Jordan 7 Type of Day for Montrezl Harrell





Off-White Chucks for Kevin Durant





Patrick Beverley Wearing the Harlem Renaissance Period-Inspired Kicks





First Time Seeing the KD11 "Splatter" on Court





DeMarcus Cousins Debuted the Puma Uproar During Warm-Ups





All-Red Kobe 9 Elite for Josh Richardson





Kyle Kuzma Celebrating Black History Month with the Kobe A.D.





Isaiah Thomas Channeling One of the Best Seasons of His Career





Stephen Curry with a Clean Curry 6 Tonight





Converse Athlete Kelly Oubre Jr. with the Black History Month Chuck 70





DeMar DeRozan Showing Love to his Roots





KD11 Option for Durant Tonight





Joel Embiid Going with the Latest UA Basketball Model





Taurean Prince Going with a Classic





Richaun Holmes with the BHM Soldier 'Brons





All-Red Everything for PJ Tucker





Jordan Bell Had All Kinds of Options in his Warm-Up Rotation





Jimmy Butler Advocating for Equality





Mikal Bridges with the MLK Custom Kobes

Six teams will be in action on Sunday, with the Memphis Grizzlies and New York Knicks kicking things off at 1 p.m. ET.