NBA Kicks Nightly: Boogie Debuts New Puma, LeBron Arrives in Oregon PE, More

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 3, 2019

Twelve NBA games took place Saturday, capping off a wild week in the Association that featured the New York Knicks dealing star forward Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks and a trade request from New Orleans Pelicans six-time All-Star Anthony Davis.

Notably, players also crushed it with their kicks choices Saturday. Here's a look at the best the league had to offer.

     

Tobias Harris Brought Out the Grinches

       

LeBron James Arrived in the Oregon Tinker 3s


       

Air Jordan 7 Type of Day for Montrezl Harrell


       

Off-White Chucks for Kevin Durant


       

Patrick Beverley Wearing the Harlem Renaissance Period-Inspired Kicks


       

First Time Seeing the KD11 "Splatter" on Court


       

DeMarcus Cousins Debuted the Puma Uproar During Warm-Ups


       

All-Red Kobe 9 Elite for Josh Richardson


       

Kyle Kuzma Celebrating Black History Month with the Kobe A.D.


       

Isaiah Thomas Channeling One of the Best Seasons of His Career


       

Stephen Curry with a Clean Curry 6 Tonight


       

Converse Athlete Kelly Oubre Jr. with the Black History Month Chuck 70


       

DeMar DeRozan Showing Love to his Roots


       

KD11 Option for Durant Tonight


       

Joel Embiid Going with the Latest UA Basketball Model


       

Taurean Prince Going with a Classic


       

Richaun Holmes with the BHM Soldier 'Brons


       

All-Red Everything for PJ Tucker


       

Jordan Bell Had All Kinds of Options in his Warm-Up Rotation


       

Jimmy Butler Advocating for Equality


       

Mikal Bridges with the MLK Custom Kobes

     

Six teams will be in action on Sunday, with the Memphis Grizzlies and New York Knicks kicking things off at 1 p.m. ET.

