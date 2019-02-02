NBA Kicks Nightly: Boogie Debuts New Puma, LeBron Arrives in Oregon PE, More

NBA Kicks Nightly: Boogie Debuts New Puma, LeBron Arrives in Oregon PE, MoreFebruary 3, 2019
Twelve NBA games took place Saturday, capping off a wild week in the Association that featured the New York Knicks dealing star forward Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks and a trade request from New Orleans Pelicans six-time All-Star Anthony Davis.
Notably, players also crushed it with their kicks choices Saturday. Here's a look at the best the league had to offer.
Tobias Harris Brought Out the Grinches
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@tobias31 wearing the Nike Kobe 6 “Grinch” against Detroit. https://t.co/wV900idzdD
LeBron James Arrived in the Oregon Tinker 3s
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@KingJames arrives wearing the “Oregon” Air Jordan 3 Tinker tonight in Oakland. 📹 @NBA https://t.co/Jb3imwkmTT
Air Jordan 7 Type of Day for Montrezl Harrell
Off-White Chucks for Kevin Durant
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@KDTrey5 arrives in the @OffWht x Converse Chuck 70 against the Lakers. https://t.co/p5nVlQkNET
Patrick Beverley Wearing the Harlem Renaissance Period-Inspired Kicks
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@patbev21 in the Adidas Harden Vol. 3 "BHM" against Detroit. https://t.co/aIVUU8rU4g
First Time Seeing the KD11 "Splatter" on Court
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@KDTrey5 warming up in the Nike KD11 "Splatter" against the Lakers. https://t.co/fS4Ww9J96w
DeMarcus Cousins Debuted the Puma Uproar During Warm-Ups
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@BoogieCousins warming up in the Puma Uproar. The newest basketball model by @PumaHoops. https://t.co/hJIMzrfYfV
All-Red Kobe 9 Elite for Josh Richardson
Kyle Kuzma Celebrating Black History Month with the Kobe A.D.
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@kylekuzma wearing the Nike Kobe A.D. “BHM” against Golden State. https://t.co/GgYbmf9Hkj
Isaiah Thomas Channeling One of the Best Seasons of His Career
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@isaiahthomas working his way back in the Nike Kobe A.D. tonight. The same pair he wore as a member of the Celtics. https://t.co/nuxJvzDTMZ
Stephen Curry with a Clean Curry 6 Tonight
B/R Kicks @brkicks
Under Armour Curry 6 “Working on Excellence” tonight for @StephenCurry30. https://t.co/oExcSciKMK
Converse Athlete Kelly Oubre Jr. with the Black History Month Chuck 70
B/R Kicks @brkicks
You already know @KELLYOUBREJR had to get a fit off in the "BHM" Converse Chuck 70. https://t.co/5OBbNtVt3X
DeMar DeRozan Showing Love to his Roots
KD11 Option for Durant Tonight
Joel Embiid Going with the Latest UA Basketball Model
Taurean Prince Going with a Classic
NBA KICKS @NBAKicks
🏀 @taureanprince broke out the Jordan XVIII tonight in Phoenix! #NBAKicks https://t.co/dXuh6IUK5j
Richaun Holmes with the BHM Soldier 'Brons
NBA KICKS @NBAKicks
🏀 @Rich_Holmes22’s #NBAKicks! 👟: Nike LeBron Soldier XII “BHM” https://t.co/X3q3gW2mCq
All-Red Everything for PJ Tucker
Jordan Bell Had All Kinds of Options in his Warm-Up Rotation
SLAM Kicks @SLAMKicks
It's all about the flex. J Bell went from the Air Fear of God 1s to the Adapt BB. https://t.co/dJmW9emTZc
Jimmy Butler Advocating for Equality
NBA KICKS @NBAKicks
🏀 @JimmyButler’s #NBAKicks in Sacramento! #HereTheyCome 👟: Jordan Supreme Elevation #BHM https://t.co/RMqKfNoNBf
Mikal Bridges with the MLK Custom Kobes
SoleCollector.com @SoleCollector
.@mikal_bridges honors the great Martin Luther King Jr. with Nike Kobe A.D customs. 📸: @BGossagePhoto https://t.co/LvuIkpYft1
Six teams will be in action on Sunday, with the Memphis Grizzlies and New York Knicks kicking things off at 1 p.m. ET.
Bron Out vs. Dubs Because of Load Management