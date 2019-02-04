Fantasy Basketball 2019: Ranking Sleepers for NBA Week 17

Chris Elise/Getty Images

It's a pivotal week for fantasy basketball managers. The NBA trade deadline approaches Thursday, a little earlier than usual. Owners must choose carefully, knowing players on the move will shake up starting lineups.

When considering pickups, there are two ways to approach the deadline. Owners with low-end players at the end of their bench can sacrifice those assets for an acquisition that may take off after a trade. For those planning to take the news one day at a time without anticipation, focus on the names trending upward after Week 16.

This week's sleeper picks will feature two must-adds as a result of the hat stem from the Dallas Mavericks-New York Knicks trade involving Kristaps Porzingis and Dennis Smith Jr. Two rookies should see a boost in production for the remainder of the season, and they're available in most leagues.

The list below features 10 sleeper options ranked from Nos. 1 to 10 for Week 17—all owned in fewer than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues as of 11 p.m. ET Sunday.

Here's a quick note of advice. In leagues with limited acquisition per week, try not to use all or most of your transactions before Thursday. It's possible few players are moved, but it's best to prepare for a frenzy. Don't miss out on an opportunity to snatch rising assets off the wire.

Week 17 Sleepers

1. SG Kevin Huerter, Atlanta Hawks (28 percent owned)

2. PG Shabazz Napier, Brooklyn Nets (32 percent owned)

3. PG Jalen Brunson, Dallas Mavericks (3 percent owned)

4. PG Marcus Morris, Denver Nuggets (39 percent owned)

5. PF Maxi Kleber, Dallas Mavericks (8 percent owned)

6. F/C Kelly Olynyk, Miami Heat (24 percent owned)

7. PG D.J. Augustin, Orlando Magic (41 percent owned)

8. SF/SG Josh Jackson, Phoenix Suns (36 percent owned)

9. PF/SF Kevin Knox, New York Knicks (48 percent owned)

10. SF/SG Justin Holiday, Memphis Grizzlies (38 percent owned)

Kevin Huerter, Atlanta Hawks

Week 16 averages: 2.5 3PTM, 10 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5 ASTS, 1.5 STL

Week 17 games: 2/4 at WAS, 2/7 vs. TOR, 2/9 vs. CHA

Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter has emerged as an unheralded rookie gem in the fantasy realm. He came out of Maryland with a reliable three-point shot, but the 20-year-old isn't just a specialist from beyond the arc.

Over the last week, Huerter averaged five assists and 1.5 steals per contest. As expected, owners would also acquire his long-distance shooting. He's good for a couple of triples each game.

Don't worry about the Hawks acquiring big-name players at the deadline. It's a 17-35 club that will need to develop its young core. Trae Young, John Collins and Huerter should see ample minutes down the stretch. As for the Maryland product, swipe him off the wire for a solid boost in multiple categories.

Jalen Brunson, Dallas Mavericks

Week 16 averages: 0.5 3PTM, 7.8 PTS, 3 REB, 3.5 ASTS

Week 17 games: 2/6 vs. CHA, 2/8 vs. MIL, 2/10 vs. POR

Point guard Jalen Brunson has flown under the radar as a winner following Smith's exit. The Mavericks acquired Trey Burke in the transaction, but the talented scoring guard probably assumes a backup role while J.J. Barea remains on the shelf for six-to-nine months with a torn Achilles.

Luka Doncic will likely operate as the Mavericks' top distributor, but Brunson will also contribute in that area. He handed out 10 assists over his last two starts. If the Villanova product finds his sweet spot on the court, owners could benefit in the three-point category as well. He shot 41 percent from long distance and averaged 2.2 triples per game during his last collegiate season.

Brunson played 33 minutes in both outings since the trade. Assuming his time on the court remains consistent, expect a spike in points, but he's not going to provide much in the defensive categories.

Kelly Olynyk, Miami Heat

Week 16 averages: 75 FT%, 2.3 3PTM, 13 PTS, 7.3 REB,

Week 17 games: 2/5 at POR, 2/8 at SAC, 2/10 at GS

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra has tweaked his rotation because of injury and the need to find the best combination to win games. The latest shift put Kelly Olynyk back on the fantasy radar.

Olynyk's minutes took a major hit mid-January; he also logged two DNPs (did not play), but his playing time trended upward after Derrick Jones Jr. suffered bone bruises in his right knee. The team will re-evaluate the third-year forward in five weeks.

In the meantime, managers can pick up Olynyk and expect a splash of three-pointers, rebounds and occasionally a solid outing in assists from the 7-footer. The big man is also a 78 percent free-throw shooter for the season. If you're holding on to James Johnson, whose minutes have trended down, make the swap.

Kevin Knox, New York Knicks

Week 16 averages: 85 FT%, 1.8 3PTM, 15.6 PTS, 3.4 REB

Week 17 games: 2/5 vs. DET, 2/8 at DET, 2/9 vs. TOR

This selection screams out to owners in point leagues. There's also some upside that's useful for nine-category settings as well. To put it mildly, Kevin Knox didn't have a strong January. As a starter, he averaged 13 points per game on 37 percent shooting from the field. For a player that doesn't contribute defensive stats—the rookie forward became a popular drop candidate.

On the bright side, Knox may have turned back to his December form—a month he averaged 17.1 points and 2.4 three-pointers per contest. Furthermore, the Knicks dealt Tim Hardaway Jr. with Porzingis and Burke to Dallas. The Kentucky product will have a responsibility to score while Smith and DeAndre Jordan find their respective roles.

You can call it natural progression or a hop over the proverbial rookie wall, but Knox could finish the season on a strong note as a scorer. He'll also post solid numbers in three-pointers and rebounds on his best days.