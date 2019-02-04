Lakers Trade Rumors: Buzz Surrounding Anthony Davis, Lonzo Ball and More

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

If the rumor mill is telling the truth, Anthony Davis will be a member of the Los Angles Lakers in the future.

How soon, though, remains a difficult question to answer.

The Lakers have reportedly sent an initial offer involving Lonzo Ball, but―understandably―the New Orleans Pelicans had little interest. Still, those discussions are only in the beginning stages.

While Davis is the top priority, Magic Johnson and the front office will be exploring other options as the Feb. 7 trade deadline nears.

Early Offer for Anthony Davis

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news of the Lakers' first proposition for Davis. It was a bit underwhelming.

Ball and Kyle Kuzma are the centerpieces of that offer, which is undeniably top-heavy. Rajon Rondo and Michael Beasley both have expiring deals, per HoopsHype, and little long-term value.

Effectively, the proposal was Beal, Kuzma and a first-round pick likely in the 12-18 range. That's not enough for a superstar.

Because Davis is under contract through 2019-20, New Orleans still has leverage and doesn't need to entertain a low-ball offer.

But for the Lakers to avoid repeating a mistake, they can't be stingy. Otherwise, what seems a likely Los Angeles future for Davis could mirror what happened with Paul George, who signed a long-term deal on the Oklahoma City Thunder last July.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Not in Discussions

Beyond the obvious in LeBron James, every Lakers player should be available when Davis is the topic of discussion. As of now, L.A. hasn't included Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

On the surface, it may seem strange.

The 25-year-old guard has assumed a bench role this season, averaging the fewest minutes since his rookie season. While he's knocked down a career-high 42.9 percent of his attempts, Caldwell-Pope's three-point mark is just 34.7.

But there are larger reasons.

Caldwell-Pope has veto power over a trade and his agent is Rich Paul, who represents both LeBron and Davis. According to Tania Ganguli and Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, Paul has explored options for KCP where he could have a bigger role. Trading a client for a client surely isn't preferred, either.

Plus, since Caldwell-Pope's contract is expiring, per HoopsHype, he has value for the summer. Once his $12 million is off the books, the Lakers have space for a max contract in free agency.

Lakers Interested in Reggie Bullock

In an effort to reinforce the perimeter, Los Angeles explored the market for Detroit Pistons wing Reggie Bullock. The inquiry seemed to land on uninterested ears, per Ganguli.

Given that Bullock has an expiring deal, the Lakers are probably trying to pick him up cheaply from a mediocre team. Detroit currently sits outside of playoff position in a weak Eastern Conference.

While the 27-year-old wouldn't be a massive upgrade, he's a decent three-point shooter. And right now, the Lakers rank 27th in the NBA with a 33.7 clip from long distance; Bullock's 37.1 percent rate is the highest in Detroit's rotation.

Finding proper value will be difficult since Detroit surely wants to stay under the luxury tax, but the Lakers are looking for shooters.

