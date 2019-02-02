$1 Million Bets Placed on Rams at Las Vegas Sportsbooks Before Super Bowl

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 2, 2019

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff warms up before an NFL divisional football playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Multiple bets of at least $1 million have been placed in Las Vegas this week on the Los Angeles Rams to beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday.

According to ESPN.com's David PurdumMGM Resorts took a $2 million moneyline bet on the Rams to win Thursday, while William Hill took a $1.5 million moneyline bet on L.A. on Friday.

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

