$1 Million Bets Placed on Rams at Las Vegas Sportsbooks Before Super Bowl

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Multiple bets of at least $1 million have been placed in Las Vegas this week on the Los Angeles Rams to beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday.

According to ESPN.com's David Purdum, MGM Resorts took a $2 million moneyline bet on the Rams to win Thursday, while William Hill took a $1.5 million moneyline bet on L.A. on Friday.

