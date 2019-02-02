Brett Brown: 'Depth Is the Holy Grail' for 76ers Before NBA Trade Deadline

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

If Brett Brown has his way, the Philadelphia 76ers will add depth before Thursday's trade deadline.

Per ESPN.com's Tim Bontemps, Brown said "depth is the Holy Grail" as the Sixers explore what to do over the next five days.

Since the 76ers acquired Jimmy Butler from the Minnesota Timberwolves in November, depth has been a concern, as they gave up Robert Covington, Dario Saric and Jerryd Bayless to land him.

In December, Brown acknowledged the Sixers' timeline to win has changed because of the moves they made.

"We're going to be aggressive," he told reporters. [General manager Elton Brand] will be aggressive on how we ultimately design this team. We've admitted that the timeline has changed. We genuinely believe that our timeline is now."

Bontemps noted the 76ers have interest in Dewayne Dedmon from the Atlanta Hawks. The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported last month that Hawks forward Taurean Prince has also drawn Philadelphia's interest.

Butler, Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and JJ Redick combine to average 80.7 of the team's 115.6 points per game. No one else on the roster averages more than 8.4 points per game, though rookie Landry Shamet has been terrific off the bench, shooting 41 percent from three.

Despite an apparent lack of depth, the Sixers are currently the No. 3 seed in the East at 34-18. They trail the Milwaukee Bucks by four games entering play Saturday.