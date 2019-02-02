DeSean Jackson on Chip Kelly's Tenure With Eagles: 'S--t, It Wasn't Good'

Michael Perez/Associated Press

DeSean Jackson doesn't have fond memories of playing under head coach Chip Kelly with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Jackson was asked about his one season working with Kelly.

"S--t, it wasn't good," he said. "He broke up a team that we felt could've done something special for a long time. So, I don't respect him."

Kelly's tenure with the Eagles started on a high note. He led them to an NFC East title in his first season and had back-to-back 10-win campaigns in 2013 and 2014.

Despite that initial success, there was apparent frustration throughout the locker room. Michael Vick told B/R's Simms & Lefkoe he was brought to tears with the way Kelly handled the Eagles' quarterback battle with Nick Foles:

Even though Jackson led the Eagles in targets (126), receptions (82), receiving yards (1,332) and receiving touchdowns (nine) in 2013, he was released during the offseason.

Kelly made it through 15 games during the 2015 season before being fired. He went to the San Francisco 49ers for one year in 2016, going 2-14.

The 55-year-old returned to the sidelines last year, leading UCLA to a disappointing 3-9 record. He previously coached at Oregon, compiling a 46–7 record in four seasons.