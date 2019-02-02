Kevin Durant, Warriors Beat Lakers 115-101 as LeBron James Rests Groin Injury

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Klay Thompson scored 28 points and Kevin Durant added 21 points and 11 assists as the Golden State Warriors beat the Los Angeles Lakers 115-101 on Saturday at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.

Rajon Rondo contributed 12 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds for the 27-26 Lakers, who were without LeBron James due to "load management," per team reporter Mike Trudell.

James played 40 minutes on Thursday after sitting out 17 games with a groin strain. The Lakers have now gone 6-12 without James this season.

The 37-15 Warriors won their 12th game in 13 tries.

What's Next?

Los Angeles continues its six-game road trip Tuesday against the Indiana Pacers. Golden State will stay at home to face the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.