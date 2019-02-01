Bulls Trade Rumors: Chicago Taking Offers on Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 2, 2019

BROOKLYN, NY - JANUARY 29: Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls drives against the Brooklyn Nets on January 29, 2019 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The 12-40 Chicago Bulls, who have lost 14 of their last 16 games, are up for trading anyone on their roster not named Lauri Markkanen or Wendell Carter Jr., per Zach Lowe of ESPN.com.

Lowe clarified that the Bulls would take offers on starting guards Kris Dunn and Zach LaVine. Dunn is averaging 12.2 points and 6.3 assists per game. LaVine, who signed a four-year, $78 million offer sheet last offseason, is posting 22.9 points on 45.2 percent shooting.

Markkanen and Carter are 21 and 19 years old, respectively, and are the team's most recent first-round draft picks. It makes sense for that duo to be untouchable, although the roster is in need of change given the Bulls' disappointing season.

                                                                   

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

