Bulls Trade Rumors: Chicago Taking Offers on Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn

The 12-40 Chicago Bulls, who have lost 14 of their last 16 games, are up for trading anyone on their roster not named Lauri Markkanen or Wendell Carter Jr., per Zach Lowe of ESPN.com.

Lowe clarified that the Bulls would take offers on starting guards Kris Dunn and Zach LaVine. Dunn is averaging 12.2 points and 6.3 assists per game. LaVine, who signed a four-year, $78 million offer sheet last offseason, is posting 22.9 points on 45.2 percent shooting.

Markkanen and Carter are 21 and 19 years old, respectively, and are the team's most recent first-round draft picks. It makes sense for that duo to be untouchable, although the roster is in need of change given the Bulls' disappointing season.

