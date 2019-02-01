NBA Trade Rumors: Marc Gasol Hoping to Move; Grizzlies Must Drop Price

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 2, 2019

Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) reacts after scoring in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Marc Gasol has spent his entire NBA playing career with the Memphis Grizzlies, but he is reportedly hoping for a trade before the Feb. 7 deadline, according to Zach Lowe of ESPN.

The Grizzlies are apparently willing to trade him, but teams will wait on the asking price to drop before making a move.

Gasol is making $24.1 million this season, but he can hit free agency in the offseason if he declines his $25.6 million player option for 2019-20.

The Charlotte Hornets are considered an "obvious fit" for the center, while the Detroit Pistons could also be interested in a trade.

The 34-year-old could be an impact player on whatever team lands him. His scoring is down over the past few years as he averaging 15.6 points per game through Friday, but he still contributes in a number of other ways.

After the latest loss the Hornets, Gasol is averaging 8.6 rebounds and a career-best 4.7 assists per game. He remains an excellent defender both at the rim and on pick-and-rolls, and he continues to improve as a shooter late in his career.

He could be a useful addition to a team that needs help in the post, like Charlotte.

If Memphis doesn't make a move by next Thursday, it wouldn't be surprising for him to test the waters in free agency this summer.

Related

    Missing 4 Starters, Grizzlies Lose in Charlotte

    Memphis Grizzlies logo
    Memphis Grizzlies

    Missing 4 Starters, Grizzlies Lose in Charlotte

    Mike Ceide
    via WREG.com

    AD's Dad RIPS Celtics 🗣

    NBA logo
    NBA

    AD's Dad RIPS Celtics 🗣

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Hornets Look for Season Sweep Over Grizzlies

    Memphis Grizzlies logo
    Memphis Grizzlies

    Hornets Look for Season Sweep Over Grizzlies

    At The Hive
    via At The Hive

    Report: 76ers Re-Engage League Interest in Fultz

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: 76ers Re-Engage League Interest in Fultz

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report