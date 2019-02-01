NBA Trade Rumors: Marc Gasol Hoping to Move; Grizzlies Must Drop Price

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Marc Gasol has spent his entire NBA playing career with the Memphis Grizzlies, but he is reportedly hoping for a trade before the Feb. 7 deadline, according to Zach Lowe of ESPN.

The Grizzlies are apparently willing to trade him, but teams will wait on the asking price to drop before making a move.

Gasol is making $24.1 million this season, but he can hit free agency in the offseason if he declines his $25.6 million player option for 2019-20.

The Charlotte Hornets are considered an "obvious fit" for the center, while the Detroit Pistons could also be interested in a trade.

The 34-year-old could be an impact player on whatever team lands him. His scoring is down over the past few years as he averaging 15.6 points per game through Friday, but he still contributes in a number of other ways.

After the latest loss the Hornets, Gasol is averaging 8.6 rebounds and a career-best 4.7 assists per game. He remains an excellent defender both at the rim and on pick-and-rolls, and he continues to improve as a shooter late in his career.

He could be a useful addition to a team that needs help in the post, like Charlotte.

If Memphis doesn't make a move by next Thursday, it wouldn't be surprising for him to test the waters in free agency this summer.