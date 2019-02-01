Report: Hamidou Diallo to Replace Derrick Jones Jr in 2019 NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Fernando Medina/Getty Images

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie guard Hamidou Diallo will participate in the 2019 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. was supposed to take part, per Oliver Maroney of Lineups (h/t Haynes), but Jones has suffered a knee injury and will not attend.

New York Knicks guard Dennis Smith Jr. reportedly committed to participating in the event before his trade to New York, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, while Haynes reported that Charlotte Hornets rookie forward Miles Bridges will also take part.

Maroney reported that Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins will be the last participant.

Diallo looks like an underdog heading into this contest. Smith was in last year's competition and was just one of two players to earn a perfect score of 50 on a single dunk attempt:

While he fell short of making the finals, Smith still impressed with his performance, which could make him the favorite.

Bridges has wowed with a few dunks thanks to his leaping ability and power, as evidenced by this putback slam against the Milwaukee Bucks:

That may not have been his most impressive dunk of the year, however, as this one against the Hawks better represented his strength at the rim:

Collins is a big man who can get up and throw down with immense power:

Diallo tied for sixth in max vertical leap and standing vertical leap among NBA draft prospects, so he could use that to his advantage. The ex-Kentucky Wildcat can also throw it down in traffic as well:

The contest will take place Saturday, Feb. 16 in Charlotte, North Carolina.