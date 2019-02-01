Triple H: 'Door Is Open' for Rob Gronkowski to Join WWE After NFL Career

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

WWE Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque said Friday that there could be a future for New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski in WWE.

Speaking with SI.com's Justin Barrasso, Triple H said the following regarding Gronk's prospects: "Gronk has mentioned WWE before, that he loves it and said had so much fun doing it. I don't know if it's something he'd be seriously interested in, but that's how the conversation started with Ronda Rousey, too. Certainly, the door is open for him at WWE."

Gronkowski is no stranger to WWE. He appeared at WrestleMania 33 two years ago in Orlando, Florida, to help his friend, Mojo Rawley, eliminate Jinder Mahal and win the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Triple H acknowledged Rawley's friendship with Gronk and offered some kind words about the Pats superstar:

"Rob is very close with one of our stars, Mojo Rawley. We've met a few times, and he's actually come down to the Performance Center and even done stuff with us at WrestleMania. He's a great guy, an incredible player, and it's hard not to root for him. I'll be watching him, but that's also because my wife is a massive Patriots fan."

Gronkowski weighed his options after last season, including retirement, before returning to the Patriots for the 2018 campaign.

Injuries limited him to 13 regular-season games, and his production was down significantly after he topped 1,000 yards the previous season.

The 29-year-old veteran made 47 receptions for 682 yards and three touchdowns during the regular season, but he broke through with a big performance against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, catching six passes for 79 yards.

On Sunday, Gronk will look to win his third championship when he and the Patriots face the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

When asked by a reporter this week if he will retire from football after the Super Bowl, Gronkowski responded, "Yes, no, maybe so."

If Gronk does step away from the NFL, moving on to WWE would be a logical step given his size (6'6", 265 lbs), athleticism and personality.

Also, WWE is constantly on the lookout for crossover stars, as evidenced by the success of former UFC women's bantamweight champion and current Raw Women's champion Ronda Rousey.

Gronkowski is a larger-than-life character, and WWE has been in the business of promoting those types of Superstars throughout its existence.

