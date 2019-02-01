Bulls Rumors: Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot Traded to Chicago from Thunder

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls reportedly agreed to a deal to acquire small forward Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and cash considerations from the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Charania did not note what Oklahoma City is receiving in return.

In just 21 games this season, Luwawu-Cabarrot is averaging 1.7 points and 0.9 rebounds per contest.

