Bulls Rumors: Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot Traded to Chicago from Thunder

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 1, 2019

SACRAMENTO, CA - DECEMBER 19: Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder looks on during the game against the Sacramento Kings on December 19, 2018 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
Rocky Widner/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls reportedly agreed to a deal to acquire small forward Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and cash considerations from the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Charania did not note what Oklahoma City is receiving in return.

In just 21 games this season, Luwawu-Cabarrot is averaging 1.7 points and 0.9 rebounds per contest.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

