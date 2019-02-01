Saints' Alvin Kamara on Speaking with Roger Goodell: 'Apology Won't Do Nothing'

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara said Thursday that he has no interest in speaking with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell regarding the blown pass interference call in the NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Kamara commented on the potential of talking to Goodell about the officiating error:

"I'm not gonna talk to him," Kamara said. "Somebody gonna talk to him. He needs to talk to somebody. ... Apology's not gonna do nothing."

After Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman was not called for pass interference despite hitting Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis before the ball arrived, the Saints kicked a field goal to take a three-point lead late in regulation of the NFC Championship Game.

The Rams went on to tie it and then win the game in overtime, but had the penalty been called, the Saints would have been able to attempt the short, game-winning kick with just seconds remaining.

There was some confusion Wednesday during Goodell's press conference with regard to whether he had spoken with Saints players about the non-call.

While it sounded like Goodell did say he talked to the players, the NFL released a transcript of his comments using punctuation that suggests the contrary, per ESPN.com's Mike Triplett: "Listen, we understand the frustration of the fans. I've talked to Coach [Sean] Payton. The team, the players, we understand the frustration they feel right now, and we certainly want to address that."

Payton acknowledged that he spoke with Goodell, and he also said shortly after the loss to L.A. that he talked to NFL Senior Vice President of Officiating Al Riveron, who told Payton that the officials "blew the call."

The loss left the Saints agonizingly short of the Super Bowl, and they must now watch as the Rams and New England Patriots clash in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.