Knicks Trade Rumors: Wes Matthews Drawing Interest from 'At Least' 1 Team

Elsa/Getty Images

One day after acquiring Wesley Matthews from the Dallas Mavericks as part of the seven-player blockbuster deal, the New York Knicks may not be done making moves.

Per ESPN's Ian Begley, "the Knicks have heard from at least one team" interested in acquiring Matthews before the trade deadline on Feb. 7.

The trade market for Matthews would be beneficial to the Knicks. ESPN's Bobby Marks noted Matthews and DeAndre Jordan could be buyout candidates after being dealt to New York.

Instead of the Knicks buying out Matthews without receiving anything in return, a trade would bring in more assets they can use in an attempt to expedite their rebuild.

Teams with an interest in Matthews may be more inclined to trade for him. He's been a popular player among Western Conference contenders if a buyout were to happen. ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported the Houston Rockets would be interested in the 32-year-old.

Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reported Matthews and the Golden State Warriors would have mutual interest if he's bought out.

It's not hard to figure out why Matthews could be in such high demand. He's averaging 13.1 points per game and is shooting 38 percent from three-point range in 44 games this season.