Super Bowl Odds 2019: Spread Info, Money Line Picks for Patriots vs. Rams

The New England Patriots are one of the most successful NFL franchises in Super Bowl history, but their five victories haven't come easy.

New England won its first three Super Bowls by three points, its fourth by four and its most-recent championship came by way a of a six-point margin of victory.

Given their propensity to play in close championship games, the Patriots are favored by less than a field goal against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 53.

Even when the Patriots aren't involved in the Super Bowl, the NFL's title clash has recently been a close affair, as seven of the last 10 Super Bowls were decided by one possession.

Super Bowl Betting Odds

Odds via OddsShark.

Spread: New England (-2.5)

Over/Under: 56.5

Money Line: New England (-133; Bet $133 to win $100); Los Angeles (+125; Bet $100 to win $125)

Spread Info

If you're preparing to bet on the Patriots, the line of 2.5 points is a favorable one based on the team's Super Bowl history.

There's less stress involved in betting the 2.5-point line because if New England only wins by a field goal, you still win the bet.

That's important to keep in mind since the Patriots have won three of their five titles by three points.

A bit more comfort comes into betting on the Patriots when you realize their last two Super Bowl victories were by a combined 10 points.

Looking outside of the Super Bowls involving the Patriots, the last Super Bowl to have a margin of victory of less than three points was Super Bowl XXV, when the New York Giants beat the Buffalo Bills 20-19.

In fact, the game made famous by Scott Norwood's missed field goal at the end of the fourth quarter is the only Super Bowl with a margin of victory less than three points.

That carries significance if you plan to bet on the Rams as well, as a wager on the Rams at +2.5 likely means you're selecting them to win outright as well.

If the line was pushed up to three points, betting the spread could become more complicated since the Super Bowl has been decided by three points on six occasions, with five of them happening since New England's dynasty began in 2002.

Pick: New England (-2.5)

Money Line Pick

If you're leaning in one direction for your spread bet, you likely believe that team will win the Super Bowl.

While taking the Patriots on the money line won't get you the best return, it's still a logical pick since the odds aren't incredibly high on them.

Combining the Patriots at -2.5 with a money line selection might be the best bet on Super Bowl Sunday since the spread is so low.

If the spread was larger, there would have been an opportunity to take the Rams as an underdog and the Patriots outright.

The same strategy should be implemented if you're taking the Rams as the underdog, as a bet at +2.5 suggests you believe Sean McVay's team will win outright.

The final decision on the money line, and the spread for that matter, comes down to your trust in New England's experience, or the belief that McVay puts together one of the best game plans of his career to knock off Bill Belichick's side.

Pick: New England

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.