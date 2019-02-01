Knicks President Steve Mills: Kristaps Porzingis Didn't Want to Be Here

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

After trading Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks president Steve Mills explained the team's thinking behind the move.

During a conference call on Thursday (h/t ESPN.com's Ian Begley), Mills felt the Knicks couldn't invest long term in a player who made it clear he didn't want to remain with the organization.

"We feel like we did the right thing," Mills said. "When you try to think about how you want to build your team for the long term, you don't want to commit a max [contract] to a player who clearly says to you he doesn't want to be here. That would be a disservice for our organization and disservice to our fans."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.