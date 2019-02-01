Knicks President Steve Mills: Kristaps Porzingis Didn't Want to Be Here

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 1, 2019

New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

After trading Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks president Steve Mills explained the team's thinking behind the move. 

During a conference call on Thursday (h/t ESPN.com's Ian Begley), Mills felt the Knicks couldn't invest long term in a player who made it clear he didn't want to remain with the organization.

"We feel like we did the right thing," Mills said. "When you try to think about how you want to build your team for the long term, you don't want to commit a max [contract] to a player who clearly says to you he doesn't want to be here. That would be a disservice for our organization and disservice to our fans."

                

