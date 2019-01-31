Kristaps Porzingis Trade Rumors: Knicks to Start Talks on Star Amid Unrest

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

New York Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis hasn't played all season as he recovers from a torn ACL, but he could still be moved before the Feb. 7 NBA trade deadline, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Porzingis had a meeting with Knicks management Thursday and gave "the impression that he prefers to be traded," per Wojnarowski.

The Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors are among the interested teams, per Wojnarowski.

The meeting "discussed his frustration with the franchise's losing, its past dysfunction and his own uncertainty over creating sustainable organizational success, sources said," per ESPN's Zach Lowe, Ramona Shelburne, Ian Begley and Wojnarowski.

This is the player's fourth year with the team since being drafted No. 4 overall in 2015, and the Knicks are yet to win more than 32 games in a season. The squad is headed toward another lost year in 2018-19, currently sitting at 10-40 on the year.

Porzingis has been out since tearing his ACL last season, and the team has been conservative with his timetable to return.

According to Howie Kussoy of the New York Post, the forward won't return until being evaluated again in mid-February, although he could miss the rest of the year.

When healthy, Porzingis is a dominant presence on both ends of the floor, finishing last season averaging 22.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.4 blocks per game. He was selected to the All-Star game last season before the knee injury ended his year in February.

Despite his talent, the friction with the Knicks organization has continued throughout his career. The two sides were unable to agree on an extension before this season, making him a restricted free agent this summer.

This created more question marks about his future, which is still full of uncertainty heading into the upcoming trade deadline.