Kyrie Irving Won't Play Wednesday vs. Hornets Because of Hip Injury

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 30, 2019

Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving brings the ball up court during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Winslow Townson/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics announced Kyrie Irving will miss Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets with a left hip strain. 

The Celtics have won six of their last seven games, and they can move to within a game of the fourth-place Philadelphia 76ers with a win Wednesday night.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

