Kyrie Irving Won't Play Wednesday vs. Hornets Because of Hip Injury

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics announced Kyrie Irving will miss Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets with a left hip strain.

The Celtics have won six of their last seven games, and they can move to within a game of the fourth-place Philadelphia 76ers with a win Wednesday night.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

