Video: Derrick Rose Shares Trailer for 'Pooh: The Derrick Rose Story'

Jim Mone/Associated Press

In the midst of a surprise bounce-back season with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Derrick Rose is going to give fans a peak behind the curtain into his life.

The former NBA MVP shared a trailer on Twitter for the upcoming Pooh: The Derrick Rose Story that will debut April 11 on Stadium:

Rose was given the nickname Pooh by his grandmother. He also has a tattoo on his left arm of a wizard whom he named the Great Poohdini.

The story of Rose's basketball career is certainly worthy of its own story. The Chicago-born star became the youngest NBA MVP at 22 years old with his hometown Bulls during the 2010-11 season. He battled injuries and inconsistent play over the next five seasons before being traded to the New York Knicks.

After spending time last season with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Timberwolves, Rose is having a terrific showing in 2018-19. The 30-year-old is averaging 18.6 points and shooting a career-high 41.7 percent from three-point range.