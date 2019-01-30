Super Bowl Commercials 2019: Updated Ad Info, Prop Bets and Movie Trailer Debuts

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The commercials during Super Bowl LIII will once again feature as the main attraction for many.

While the game between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots is a heavyweight bout, many big-game viewers only tune in for the commercials, where advertising powerhouses flex their biggest muscles through creativity and innovation.

This year, a 30-second spot on CBS costs around $5 million, according to Tanya Dua of Business Insider, which is right in line with past years. But the cost finally evening out doesn't mean a dip in quality or anything of the sort. After all, that is still a gigantic chunk of change for 30 seconds.

Advertisers are once again doing everything they can to make the most of the time.

Doritos, for example, is taking the newer approach of shooting an expensive teaser. This one features Chance the Rapper and other notables:

Advertisers are spending extra cash to preview what amounts to a 30-second spot during the game itself, which should tell readers all they need to know about the popularity of these ads—if the price tag didn't already.

But Doritos is far from the only company willing to take risks on new things to capture a bit of attention. Kia has decided not to hire a celebrity and will instead use its spot to announce the formation of a scholarship fund and highlight how money spent on advertising could be better utilized. Skittles is backing out altogether, instead running a one-night-only Broadway play.

Elsewhere, some companies are releasing their commercials early. Pepsi is leading the charge with this strategy in a monster ad featuring Steve Carell, Lil Jon and Cardi B:

While the traditional commercials experience should be a good time, it seems like the movie trailers could take a step in the wrong direction. Pamela McClintock of Hollywood Reporter suggested this year's event could see far fewer movie trailers as studios look to save money, with Disney "expected to have the biggest presence."

This meshes well with other notes from around the industry, with Ad Age writing Disney "will air an undisclosed number of spots." While Hollywood fans can still expect trailers for massive releases such as Avengers: Endgame and perhaps Toy Story 4 or Aladdin, it like movie studios would rather throw money at pre- and post-game spots that come in cheaper than in-game spots.

Either way, the commercial and trailer game could interest viewers who want to throw down some real-world consequences on them via prop bets.

According to Stephen Campbell of OddsShark, the over/under on number of commercials is 96. There are also several props categories pertaining to which commercial will air first. For example, one segment features Doritos at -135 and Pringles at -105, while another lists out the following:

Budweiser +150

Bud Light +210

Stella Artois +400

+400 Michelob Ultra +400

Bon & Viv Spiked Seltzer +400

These aren't major gambles and shouldn't be treated as such, but it is still nice for viewers to have more ways to participate in the festivities.

It sounds like viewers can expect a rather traditional experience, with the exception of a few companies going for unique attempts at advertisement.