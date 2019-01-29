Anthony Davis Rumors: Bucks Offering 'Any Players' Not Named Giannis in Trade

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly all in on landing Anthony Davis.

According to basketball writer Gery Woelfel, the Bucks are willing to offer "any players" on their team outside of Giannis Antetokounmpo to land the New Orleans Pelicans superstar.

To be fair, there are probably about 20-25 other NBA teams making similar overtures to the Pelicans. Whether the Bucks, or any other team, has the assets to pull off such a trade is the question.

The most attractive offer the Bucks could make is Khris Middleton, Eric Bledsoe and Malcolm Brogdon for Davis. That move would deplete the Bucks of their three best backcourt players and three of their four top scorers, however, leaving the cupboard thin behind the monster frontcourt pairing of Davis and the Greek Freak.

Pairing Davis and Antetoukounmpo would be worth it, but the Bucks would have to make other moves to round out the roster.

That's the deal the Pelicans should chase if they have any interest in landing players from the Bucks, while Milwaukee would probably prefer a package with two of those three players and other younger assets like Thon Maker, Donte DiVincenzo or D.J. Wilson. But it's hard to imagine that being enough to get the deal done.

The question for the Pelicans, however, is what direction they want to go in a post-Davis world. Do they want to try to compete in the short term? If that's the case, a deal with Milwaukee might make sense, though there will almost assuredly be better deals out there.

The Pelicans should try to land a young superstar in exchange for Davis, like perhaps convincing the Philadelphia 76ers to give up Ben Simmons for Davis—which feels unlikely on the Sixers end—trying to pry Jayson Tatum away from the Boston Celtics this summer or even going after packages centered on New York Knicks big man Kristaps Porzingis:

And if the Pelicans are willing to enter a full rebuilding mode, a teams like the Los Angeles Lakers—who have a number of intriguing young players, albeit it none who have shown superstar potential to this point—will be an interesting suitor.

The point is, the Pelicans are going to receive some excellent offers, especially if they wait until this summer when the Celtics can join the fray. It's hard to imagine any Milwaukee offer moving the needle enough for New Orleans to pull the trigger on a Davis trade.