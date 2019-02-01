Bleacher Report's Expert Consensus NFL Awards

11 of 11

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs (7 votes)

Like it was going to be anyone else.

It wasn't a unanimous vote—Drew Brees of the Saints broke up that party—but Mahomes was this panel's runaway choice for Most Valuable Player. He already won the PFWA's version of the award, and he figures to take home another one Saturday at the NFL Honors.

Pompei was the lone dissenter who favored Brees.

"Mahomes is the popular pick for MVP, and he is worthy," Pompei said. "I gave Brees the edge even though his numbers aren’t quite as impressive because I thought he meant more to his team than any player in the league when factoring in other intangibles, especially leadership."

On the other hand, Tanier was on board with the rest of the group in choosing Mahomes.

"Once a decade or so," Tanier said, "a quarterback has a season that resets our expectations for what's possible: Dan Marino in 1984, Steve Young in 1994, Tom Brady in 2007 and now Patrick Mahomes in 2018. Mahomes changed our expectations of what a second-year quarterback can achieve, what types of plays and schemes can be successful in the NFL, and what great quarterback play can look like. It wasn't just a big statistical year; it was a paradigm-shifter for the position and the NFL."

As gaudy as Mahomes' numbers were, they don't do justice to the season he had. Mahomes didn't just take advantage of the opportunities he was given. So many times, he created his own.

Now he just needs the shelf space for his new trophies.

Others Receiving Votes: Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints (1 vote)