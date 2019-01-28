Lakers Rumors: Lonzo Ball Not Interested in Pelicans If Traded for Anthony Davis

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Representatives for Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball would favor a move to a different team were he to be part of a Lakers' trade package for New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Charania reported Ball doesn't want to go to a franchise that had "an established point guard." Elfrid Payton is New Orleans' starting point guard, while Jrue Holiday has plenty of experience at the point as well.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.