Knicks Trade Rumors: NY Hasn't Explored Deals for Porzingis, Knox or Robinson

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 28, 2019

New York Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis, right, talks with Charlotte Hornets' Willy Hernangomez after the NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in New York. The Hornets defeated the Knicks 119-107. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The New York Knicks are open for business for just about anyone on their roster—with the exception of Kristaps Porzingis, Kevin Knox and Mitchell Robinson.

Marc Berman of the New York Post reported the Knicks have "explored" trades for nearly every player on the roster. Porzingis, Knox and Robinson are seen as key parts of a long-term core.

Porzingis has not played the entire 2018-19 season while recovering from a torn ACL. It's unclear if he will return this season. Knox and Robinson are rookies who have flashed potential, though they've gone through growing pains in a lost season in New York.

      

