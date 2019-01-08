Knicks News: Kevin Durant Says Kevin Knox Has 'A Bright Future Ahead of Him'

Tyler Conway
January 8, 2019

Kevin Durant has an admirer in Kevin Knox. 

It turns out the feeling is mutual.

"He's got a bright future ahead of him," Durant told reporters Tuesday.

Durant made his comments ahead of the Warriors hosting the Knicks in Oakland. Knox said he grew up idolizing Durant and would cherish the opportunity to play with him, should he sign with the Knicks this summer. 

"I'd be able to learn, work out with him, do whatever he does, learn from one of the greatest scorers of all time, a guy that I've imaged my game after," Knox told reporters. "To be able to be around him 24/7, that'd be pretty cool."

"I just followed him wherever he went," Knox continued. "Every team he went, that was my favorite team. I followed him pretty much my whole life. So I watched all his games, highlights, all that. So that was kind of my dude growing up."

Durant will be a free agent this summer, and the Knicks are widely expected to be in pursuit. Durant and Knox have similar builds, so it's not hard to see the through line here. 

A Knox-Durant-Kristaps Porzingis front line would be the most exciting, longest frontcourt trio—perhaps in NBA history. 

